Why we didn’t celebrate Messi after World Cup win — PSG

Paris Saint-Germain chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has opened up on why the French club didn’t celebrate Lionel Messi following his World Cup triumph last year with Argentina.

This comes days after Messi had called out the club recently in an interview for failing to recognise his World Cup triumph.

Messi scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France to win the tournament.

“I was the only player of the 25 that didn’t get a [club] recognition.

“It was understandable … because of us [Argentina], they [France] didn’t retain the World Cup,” Messi said.

However, Al-Khalaifi refuted Messi’s account of events.

“As everyone saw, because we even published a video, we celebrated Messi in training, and we also celebrated him in private.

“But with respect, we are a French club. It was, of course, sensitive to celebrate at the stadium. We must respect the country he defeated, his teammates on the France team, and our supporters too,” Al-Khalaifi told reporters.