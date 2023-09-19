 Why we are at the Supreme Court – Labour Party

By John Alechenu, Abuja





The Labour Party has explained the reason behind its decision to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, dismissing its petition against the declaration of Bola Tinubu as winner of the February 25, 2023 Presidential Election.



In the statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja, on Tuesday, the Labour Party said the decision was based on the conviction that the lower court erred in fact and in law by arriving at the conclusions contained in the judgment.



According to the party, Obi and it’s team of lawyers led by Dr Livy Uzokwu SAN, today complied with the statutory deadline for the filing of the Appeal at the Supreme Court on 51 grounds.



Ifoh said, the 51 grounds “are considered an error in law as the party’s legal team intends to prove that the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Candidate in the election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not win the election and that it was wrong for both INEC and the PEPC to declare him winner of the election when many incontrovertible points were proving otherwise.



“In enunciation their grounds Obi and the Labour Party are seeking from the apex Court, four key points; Allow the Appeal, set aside the perverse Judgment of the PEPC, and grant the Reliefs sought in the petition, either in the main or in the alternative.



“On the issue of the 25% requirement for Abuja, Obi and the Labour Party listed the particulars of error by the PEPC as follows.



“That the PEPC failed to appreciate that for the President to assume the office or position of the Governor of Abuja, is also under a mandate to secure 25% of the votes cast in the FCT.



“They also accused the PEPC of overlooking the fuller purport of section 299 which will be more glaring on a calm examination of section 301 of the constitution.”



No date yet has been fixed for the hearing of the case.