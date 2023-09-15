Why shortlet is horrible real estate business in 2023 

By Eyitayo Olowoloba

As we step into September 2023, it’s crucial to reevaluate the landscape of the Nigerian Real Estate Market, especially concerning the short-term rental or “shortlet” business as we call it. While this sector has garnered attention for its apparent profitability in the past, it’s time to shed light on the pressing issues that make shortlet investments a risky endeavour in the current climate. Most especially since a lot of our clients who were hosts have put up their property for sale.

In popular tourist destinations like Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, the shortlet market has become oversaturated. With a surplus of rental properties available, competition is fierce, leading to price wars and reduced rental rates. This oversaturation can make it challenging to achieve the expected returns, let alone turn a profit. Especially as startup cost is so high because of the taste of these tenants. Shortlets demand constant upkeep. From cleaning and property maintenance between guests to managing bookings and addressing guest concerns, the operational demands can be overwhelming. Hosts often find themselves dedicating significant time and resources to maintenance and management, impacting profitability.

Frequent guest turnover in shortlet rentals leads to wear and tear on your property. This means more frequent repairs, renovations, and associated costs that can erode potential earnings. Shortlet income often fluctuates seasonally, with high demand during peak tourist/event seasons and reduced bookings during off-peak times. This income variability can make financial planning and maintaining profitability a bit challenging. Today’s shortlet rental guests have increasingly high expectations. They seek unique and memorable experiences, requiring hosts to invest in upgrades and amenities. Meeting these evolving expectations can be costly and impact your bottom line.

While shortlets may have seemed like a lucrative venture in the past, the dynamics of the real estate market in Abuja now presents a significantly riskier proposition. As an investor, it’s essential to weigh the potential returns against the multitude of challenges and uncertainties associated with shortlet businesses. In today’s real estate landscape, exploring alternative investment avenues that offer more stable and sustainable returns might be a wiser choice. Most shortlets will earn you more than you will get from an annual tenant, but you must ask yourself the big question; is it worth the trouble?

Olowoloba, Partner at Everything Property Group, writes in from Lagos