Why party membership card is superior to PVC – Abaribe, Akpata, Cole, others

By Adesina Wahab

Unless Nigerians take the bull by the horns and join political parties as members, they would have no other choice than having bad leadership foisted on them.

This is just as Party Membership Card, PMC, has been described as a more potent democratic weapon than the Permanent Voter Card, PVC, as it is through PMC that candidates for elections are chosen and from which voters make their choices.

This was the consensus of opinions of speakers and panelists at the 114th Annual Founders’ Day Lecture of King’s College Old Boys’ Association, KCOBA, held in Lagos on Wednesday.

The people included Mr Olumide Akpata, the Chairman, 2023 Kingsweek Planning Committee, who is also the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Guest Speaker and Mr Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Rivers State in the last general elections.

Others are Mr Funso Doherty, the ADC governorship candidate in Lagos State in 2023, Mr Etigwa Uwa, SAN, the APGA governorship candidate in Abia State this year and Hon. Babajide Obanikoro, Special Adviser to the President on Education and the moderator, Dr Tokunbo Shitta-Bey, the CEO of Duchess International Hospital, Lagos.

Also, the speakers noted that poor leadership has become a Wall of Jericho that must be pulled down for the nation to make any significant progress.