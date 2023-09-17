Why Obasanjo must apologise to Yoruba monarchs — Ondo PDP Chieftain

Obasanjo

By Dayo Johnson

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Ondo state, Olumide Akinrinlola, has asked the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo to apologies to the Yoruba traditional rulers for insulting them at a public function, in Oyo state.

Akinrinlola in a statement issued in Akure, said that the former President disrespected the Yoruba monarchs by chastising them for not standing up to honour him and the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde.

According to him “With due respect to the elder statesman, a father, and former president of our country, I am sorry to say that this is an insult taking too far.

” This is because traditional thrones are sacred and older than any president, governor or any human being in existence.

“The thrones the Monarchs are occupying are the Royal thrones of their forefathers and ancestors. There is no throne in any part of Yoruba land and across the world that is not older than any government institution and human existence.

” Traditional institutions are revered all over the world. The respect we have for our monarchs is for the throne/seats they occupy and not the occupier.

“The moment a king is installed, he becomes the oldest in the land and a father to all. Not because of his age, but because he is occupying a throne that is older than any human existence.

“If a 10-year-old boy is installed as a king, it is our culture to respect him because he is culturally older than anybody in the town for occupying the seat of his forefathers.

“Culturally, what we respect is the throne and not the age of the person occupying the throne. So, former president Obasanjo is wrong on his assertion.

” Being a governor or president does not make you older or bigger than the Royal fathers who are symbols of their communities.

“I am a pastor and a child of God but that should not blindfold us. We can’t continue to denigrate our Royal fathers in the name of political positions.

Akinrinlola said that “Can baba order the Oba of Benin to stand up for him like that. I repeat, it is an insult taking too far. Baba OBJ should please apologise to the entire Yoruba race.