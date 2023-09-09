Why Nigeria must have Ministry of Food & Nutrition — Prof. Babatunde Oguntona

*Professor Babatunde Oguntona

By James Ogunnaike

The ‘Grandfather of Nutrition in Nigeria’, Professor Babatunde Oguntona, is widely acknowledged for his contributions to the fortunes of nutrition in the country.

Although he retired 10 years ago from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), formerly University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Oguntona, who clocked 80 recently, is far from tired.

A nutritionist by profession, Oguntona was a founding member of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Maiduguri, and the first professor appointed by FUNAAB, where he was a founding member of the institution’s Nutrition programme.

In this interview with James Ogunnaike, Oguntona calls for creation of a Ministry of Food and Nutrition, as part of measures to tackle the hydra-headed problem of malnutrition and nutrient deficiencies in Nigeria. He speaks about other salient issues on nutrition.

Excerpts:

Retirement life To discuss life after retirement, you must consider it from two perspectives: intellectual and social.

From an academic standpoint, it does not appear like I have retired in the early part of my retirement since I was involved in so many activities that required my time, and I was enjoying it much more than while I was still in service.

It came to the point where I believed I should have retired sooner since possibilities were coming from everywhere, but as time passed, I understood that things couldn’t keep going at that rate and that I needed to slow down. Now I’m thankful to God that I have been able to successfully slow down. Now,

I have more time for myself, my family and my passion as a nutritionist.

Routine on daily basis

My everyday routine after retirement is fairly simple. My sleeping habits tend to shift slightly, and in my case, substantially.

I used to get up about 6 a.m. while I was in the military, but now that I’m retired, I get up at 7 a.m. I perform some workouts when I wake up. I stroll about the Estate two to three times every week. I go to community gatherings. I have a tiny garden and do most of my gardening in the evening. I don’t skip meals. I’ll have a nap after lunch. What it’s like to be 80 I don’t feel any different now that I’m 80

than I did when I was 70. When I turned 70, it dawned on me that I was getting old.

I don’t see any change now that I’m 80. It’s just another birthday, another

milestone. I’m not feeling anything unusual, either emotionally or physically.

I felt elderly when I was 70. There are no more mountains to climb or conquer.

Legacies in nutrition

You cannot decide your own legacies.

You leave it to posterity to decide for you.

When it comes to accomplishments, thereare several activities in which I am happy to be a team member. I was in the University of Maiduguri in Borno State

before coming to the University of Agriculture (now Federal University of

Agriculture, Abeokuta). I was surrounded by really friendly individuals at the

University of Maiduguri, and my family and I truly liked our stay there.

I am especially proud of the fact that I was also a founding member of the Nutrition programme at the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, now FUNAAB, because we faced many challenges and obstacles in the beginning. Nobody thought there should be a Nutrition department since some thought it should be Home Economics or Cooking.

We had to face the storm. But we were fortunate to have an understanding Vice-Chancellor in the figure of Professor Nimbe Adedipe, who bought into the concept and enabled the nutrition programme to be established. It is now the most popular programme at FUNAAB.

According to the information I have, the University cannot admit all applicants who apply for the programme, this is to demonstrate the popularity.

It is an accomplishment that anyone can be proud of. Also, I was the first person to be appointed a professor by the University. I am very proud of that. Today, we have over 50 professors at the university.

Professionally, there are so many achievements of 30 years of academic work.

Addressing the malnutrition crisis Every advancement begins with knowledge. You can’t get on if you don’t know anything and don’t have knowledge about it.

To successfully address the problem of malnutrition, you must have enough people

and human resources to develop and implement programs. To begin, in order to

design a nutrition program, you must have personnel who can actually administer it in a sustainable manner. Data and vital information are required for the proper development of any program.

Before developing a proposal, plan of action, and implementation, you need information to train people, identify difficulties, and understand the root causes of those problems.

To my mind, the country has done well in terms of training. However, this is insufficient.

The country has had success in the field of education; FUNAAB was the second university in Nigeria to have a Department of Nutrition, following the University of

Ibadan.

Nutrition is now taught at approximately 10 universities.

The second step is to create a long-term and successful policy framework. I’m not convinced we’re doing well in this area. The country’s policy framework is inconsistent.

Enhancing nutrition and food security Food fortification and food supplications are

programmes aimed at improving nutrition and food security. These programmes should be approached holistically, considering nutrient deficiency, economic status, and the carrier of the nutrient.

Successful fortification has been successful in eliminating specific deficiencies, as seen in countries like Nigeria. In Nigeria, people consume food for food, and more varied food options are beneficial.

Overall, successful fortification programs have been successful in improving nutrition and food security.

Advocacy should focus on determining food availability, considering cultural beliefs, economic well-being, and cultural beliefs to develop sustainable diets.

Holistic considerations should include food type, animal and carbohydrate types, and proteins.

Nigeria should establish a reference institution with specialists to help navigate confusing food formulations on social media.

Message to the new Minister of Health

My radical view on this is that Nutrition should not be exclusive to the Ministry of Health. I say that with all sense of responsibility, because the Minister of Health has a lot to do from disease prevention, to disease control and so on.

Therefore, there is a need for the Ministry of Food and Nutrition, to be manned by a Nutritionist. A Minister in the Ministry of Food and Nutrition will now squarely address the issue of malnutrition, because Nutrition has a lot of components, which include health, economic, agricultural and social.

The Minister of Health is a key medical personnel, yet nutrition is not taught in medical school. All of this is too much for the Minister of Health. Though several ministries have been established, none are as vital as the Ministry of Food and Nutrition.

Addressing consequences of child malnutrition

The final consequence of malnutrition is death. We start from birth. What is the percentage of children who die before reaching the age of five?

Before the age of five, between 20 to 25 percent of children die from malnutritionrelated causes. This is extreme.

Malnutrition can also cause deformities, inability to walk, reduced brain function, poor performance, and anemia. Anyone who is hungry cannot be productive, and malnourished children cannot learn.

These repercussions must be handled holistically, not just frontally and individually, with various programmes and interventions, such as iron-folic

acid supplementation for pregnant women, which is one method of dealing with the consequences of malnutrition.

Children’s malnutrition will be addressed by food fortification and a school feeding

programme. These actions will help to combat malnutrition in the country.

Direct Cash assistance’ is an area that needs additional assistance. Many people still require assistance, especially given the current economic situation. For many people to purchase food and eat properly is a big issue.

Recommended interventions to improve nutrition status Apart from establishing the Ministry of Food and Nutrition and appointing a Nutritionist to lead it, Nigeria must take control of its programmes.

Data collection and availability are critical to the successful implementation of any programme. In this regard, Nigeria is still suffering from colonization.

Though we have a Bureau of Statistics, it’s not performing well in the area of Food and Nutrition. We do not own the data for Food and Nutrition in Nigeria and the narratives that are coming from the world about nutrition in Nigeria and other developing countries show that the narratives are being controlled by foreign agencies.

Nigeria has been conducting demographic and health surveys for the past 20-30 years, primarily focusing on health but also collecting data on food and nutrition.

Nigeria has not deemed it necessary to truly own this. The Food and Consumption

Survey, which should include information on food availability, preferences, consumption, and nutritional status, has not been conducted due to policymakers’ lack of importance.

This study is conducted every two to five years in developed countries.

Nigeria’s surveys are not owned by the country, as they are funded by foreign agencies like UNICEF, Red Cross, and World Bank.

These agencies generate data for their personal use and narratives, leading to a lack of data from the last survey conducted. For example, if Nigeria claims 20 percent malnutrition among children, UNICEF claims 40 percent. The data is kept by these agencies, who then use it to create narratives.

Countries like Nigeria conduct their own surveys. Philosophy of life My philosophy of life is contentment and grace of God. If I have well water to drink and the person

next to me is drinking champagne, I am not bothered. I am always content with my well water