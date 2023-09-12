Why it’s difficult for male celebrities to be faithful in marriage – RMD

By Ayobami Okerinde

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has stated that it’s ‘very hard’ for male celebrities to stay faithful in marriage.

The veteran actor who made the remarks while featuring on the latest episode of the Teju Babyface Deep Dive Podcast, stated that male entertainers are ‘an easy’ target for women.

His words: “It’s very hard for entertainers to be faithful in marriage because of the line of work that we are in.

“Every one of us that is married are the target. Look at how women are; how can you escape it? Women are like Delilah; they are like Jezebel; they prepare.

“The only way the enemy can perpetrate their real intention is to constantly aim at the image of God or the symbol of authority in any home. Then shut it down. It’s like shooting a general on the battlefield. You drop him, and then the battalion scatters. Their mission is to take down the head of the family.

“So, it’s very difficult [to be faithful]. You have to get to the point where your wife understands what she is up against as well. Because if your wife is not up to speed on what she is up against, then you would be left open.”

The 62-year-old said it’s important for harmony to exist between a husband and wife to stop ‘intruders.’