Why I wouldn’t pay my last respects to Mohbad – Bella Shmurda 

Popular Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed popularly known as Bella Shrmurda, has said that he would not pay his last respects to Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, until his killers are brought to book.

Mohbad died last Tuesday and was laid to rest the following day, in a controversial circumstance.

Concerns have been raised over his death as he was not accorded a befitting burial befitting his status in the entertainment industry.

Nigerian youths, especially Mohbad’s fans have been demanding justice for him on social media, while some have stormed streets in Lagos, Ogun, and Delta states.

Reacting to his death on Monday, Bella Shmurda wrote on X, “Until those who oppress him face justice and sentenced, nothing like last respect. Igboro be aware (Let the street know).”

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe Mohbad’s death.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, on Tuesday, has also directed the state Police Command, in collaboration with the Department of State Service (DSS) to launch a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.