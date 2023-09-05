Why I went into business – Olori Tobi Philips-Ogunwusi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Olori Tobi Philips-Ogunwusi is a queen of the Source, one of the queens of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who could have a front row to any kind of life she desires. She may decide not to work again but the butterflies of entrepreneurial spirit in her would not let her be. She’s an entrepreneur who has established her relevance on the beauty and fashion landscape of Nigeria.

In a recent chat with our reporter, the Queen explained why she went into business for herself, having conquered the world of beauty as a beauty queen and ultimately getting married to the Ooni of Ife.

“I worked 9-5 for 2 years at Lagos State Internal Revenue Service and realized I have so much more talent inside of me to explore, so I decided to follow my passion.

“Venturing into business or trying to be an entrepreneur hasn’t been a smooth sail, because finding a balance between building a business career and personal life is quite tasking but the fulfillment comes from knowing that I’ll reach my goals,” she said.

The fashion entrepreneur, in a recent interview on TV, Olori Tobi spoke about how she met and fell in love with the Ooni. She revealed that they had actually dated and broken up before reuniting and getting married.

Olori Tobi emphasized that she only agreed to marry the Ooni because she loved him, and said that she had always promised herself that she would only marry someone she loved.

She also spoke about her views on polygamy, saying that she had always been open to the idea and had even considered it before meeting the Ooni.

Olori Tobi also discussed her role as an Olori in the palace, saying that she is responsible for supporting the Ooni in any way she can and promoting the culture and traditions of the Yoruba people.

Olori Tobi is a native of Okitipupa in Ondo State and is a successful fashion entrepreneur, model, and 3D artist. She is the owner of QTP Luxury Fashion, a fashion empire that has gained a reputation for its high-quality products and unique designs.

In addition to her successful career, Olori Tobi is also known for her stunning beauty, with her flawless skin, chiseled figure, and pretty face making her a standout among the Ooni’s wives. She is a former winner of the World Miss University Africa competition, and it is clear that she has always been a woman of great talent and ambition.

Despite her youth, Olori Tobi has already proven herself to be a valuable asset to the royal household. She is known for her dedication to supporting the Ooni in any way she can, and for promoting the culture and traditions of the Yoruba people. In her role as an Olori, she is responsible for representing the Ooni and the palace in a positive and dignified manner, and for upholding the values and ideals of the Yoruba people.

Despite the many challenges and responsibilities that come with being an Olori, Olori Tobi seems to be taking it all in stride. She is a strong and confident woman who is not afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what she believes in. Whether she is representing the Ooni at public events or working to further her own career and interests, Olori Tobi is always determined and focused, and it is clear that she has a bright future in the palace and beyond