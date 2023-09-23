Why I want to become next governor of Edo State – Paul Obazele

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular actor and producer Paul Agbonze Obazele, has declared his interest in joining the race for the 2024 Edo State Governorship election. Obazele, a two time president of the Association of Movie Producers,AMP, will be contesting for the exalted position under the platform of Labour Party.

Though the election is almost a year and two months away, many aspirants are already rooting to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as his second tenure expires on the 11th of November 2024.

Declaring his interest, while in a chat with NollyNow during the week, the founder of Legends of Nollywood Awards said that he decided to throw his hat into the ring following his desire to change the sad narrative of what is happening to the common people in Edo.

“I want to seriously impact on my people, change the sad narrative of what is happening to the common people in Edo, where they are neglected, and treated with disdain; where they do not have a say to what concerns their lives or benefit from the dividends of good governance. I\m getting involved because I want to change the narrative,” Obazele declared.

Obazele, however, said if elected, his administration will be built on transparency, accountability, and good governance, and to create an environment conducive to economic growth and social progress.

According to him, “My political agenda is centered around key areas such as infrastructure development, healthcare reform, education improvement, job creation, entertainment and youth empowerment. My vision is to create a state where everyone is given equal opportunities to succeed, fostering an inclusive society where the well-being of citizens is paramount”.

Obazele’s supporters also believe that as a visionary leader, the actor possesses the necessary qualities and skills to effectively address the challenges facing Edo State. He also holds a strong commitment to public service and has a track record of contributing to the betterment of society.