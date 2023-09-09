Why I relocated to America – Princess Chineke

…Says ‘I haven’t dumped acting’

By Benjamin Njoku

Ex-beauty queen and actress Princess Chineke, who relocated to the United States in search of greener pastures a few years back has refuted claims that she has dumped her first love-acting for a lucrative job in America.

In a chat with our reporter, the light-skinned actress said she relocated abroad to further her education and acquire new skills. .

She described life in America as being ‘good’, adding “I’m glad I relocated.”

“I’m getting on pretty well over here. Life has been good , I haven’t dumped acting and will never do so. I’m just trying out my other skills which are quite lucrative.

” I left Nigeria for the United States to further my education and perhaps, acquire more skills . So far, it’s been beautiful, I’m glad I did,” the actress added.

Recall that, while marking her birthday last year, the actress recalled how her dreams which she couldn’t achieve back home finally came true in America.

“It’s now that I believe that dreams do come true. This land is blessed in all ramifications . What I couldn’t achieve in Nigeria, I have achieved even more in a short time. My career is on hold for now,” she wrote on Instagram page.

The former Miss UNIBEN has starred in many Nollywood flicks and soap operas, including “Rebound”, “Heroes and Zeroes”, “Ladies Cult”, “Prize of Stardom”, Courtesy of Vengeance” among others before leaving the shores of the country.