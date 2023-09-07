G.O.A.T debate: Why I prefer Ronaldo to Messi – Davido

Nigerian afrobeats singer, David Adeleke professionally known as Davido has cited ‘discipline’ as the reason he prefers Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi in the G.O.A.T debate.

The 30-year-old musician made this known on the sidelines of the Professional Footballers Association awards.

Recall Davido thrilled the audience at the ceremony to a medley of his songs when the awards marked its 50th anniversary.

Asked by GOAL about his thoughts on the greatest footballer of all time debate between Ronaldo and Messi, the singer said, “Cristiano for me, he is very, very disciplined.

“You know, and to have that kind of success and to be so disciplined at the same time is something I’ve always admired about him.

“I like both of them. But, I personally, I’m a Ronaldo guy.”

Ronaldo recently stated that the rivalry with Messi is over despite the rave it enjoyed among football fans.

He said, “I don’t see things like that; the rivalry is over. It was a healthy rivalry, and the spectators liked it a lot.

He said, “Whoever likes Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t have to hate Messi and vice versa, because they are both very good. We’ve done well; we have changed the history of football, and we’ll keep on doing it. We are respected all over the world; that’s the most important thing.

“He makes his way; I make mine, even if we’re playing outside Europe. From what I’ve seen, he has done well, and so have I. It’s about continuing; the legacy continues.

“I’ve said there’s no rivalry. We’ve shared the stage for 15 years, and we ended up being—I wouldn’t say friends—because I never dined with him. We are professional colleagues, and we respect each other.”