Why I joined protest against fees hike — Temitope Afolashade, UNILAG 200-level 

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Recently, some students of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, protested the school administration’s decision to increase tuition fees by taking to the streets.



Meet Afolashade Temitope, a UNILAG student who is committed to participating in the protest-a-thon even after obtaining sponsorships for her education after her interview during the protest went viral.



Temitope discussed her decision to participate in the protest in this follow-up interview with Vanguard. She also discussed her personal challenges.