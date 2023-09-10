Why I founded convenient bill payment solution – Adeshola Alebiosu

By Rita Okoye

Yangaplug, a provider of online bill payment, offering a convenient and secure platform for airtime recharge, cheap data plan, cable TV subscriptions and electricity unit payments has been launched by Adeshola Alebiosu.

According to him, creating of Yangaplus is essential because of the frustration that many Nigerians face when dealing with paying or renewing bills.

“Whether it’s buying airtime or data, electricity unit purchase, cable TV renewal. It often involves long queues or walking to payment centers and the constant fear of missing deadlines. Our mission is to simplify the lives of our customers by providing accessible, affordable, and user-friendly financial infrastructure,” he noted.

Shedding light on the importance of the Application which is Android and IOS friendly, Alebiosu said, ‘Yangaplug is here to simplify your life and make your payment transactions hassle-free. It’s user-Friendly: Our platform is designed with you in mind. It’s intuitive and easy to navigate, ensuring a seamless experience for users of all backgrounds. It is a affordable. Because , we understand the value of people’s hard-earned money. So, we offer competitive pricing on all our services, so you get the best value for your money.”

Furthermore, Alebiosu maintained that he adopted encrypted security measures to protect all login and financial transactions for the Application users and it’s also available 24/7.

“So, one can pay bills whenever it suits you, whether it’s early morning or late at night. We are also prompt transactions. We have lightning-fast payment processing. Your airtime, data, cable TV subscriptions, and electricity units are instantly credited, ensuring you never miss a beat.”