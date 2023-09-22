Why I came back for BBNaija ‘All Stars’ — Omashola

BBNaija housemate, Omashola

Omashola Oburoh popularly known as “Omashola”, a recently evicted houseguest of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, said he came back for the “All Stars” season to show appreciation to the organisers and his fans.

The 42-year-old Model and Entrepreneur, during a Zoom interview in Lagos, expressed excitement for going up on the show again.

He said everything that happened on the show was real and never staged.

“The reason I came back for the show was to appreciate Biggie for calling me back and everyone out there that I owe some appreciation.

“You must appreciate people, it is good. Appreciation is necessary, even to God. Even God says if you do not praise me I will raise stones to praise me,” he said.

Speaking on his next move after the show, Omashola said he had a few businesses he had been engaged in before the show like real estate, logistics and nightclub businesses.

He said he would be resuming those businesses and also look into music production as he realised he could do well in the music industry.

“Going forward, I will be going back to my businesses. I have my apartment “Blue Superior” that I was managing before going to the show, I have my logistic business, picking people from the airport to their hotels and I have one of the biggest nightclubs in Africa.

“So, am going back to what I was doing. I have been doing good.

“Also, I was doing movies before the show, I have contacted some of the producers to tell them am still available and they have responded,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omashola Oburoh was an ex-housemate from the Big Brother Naija season Four and he emerged as the Third runner-up.