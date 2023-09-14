Why govts must encourage reading culture — Aboderin-Talabi

…..As stakeholders harp on indigenous books, holds 5th ACBF in Lagos

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Governments at all levels have been charged to encourage pupils and students to appreciate reading culture as a way of life and reading for pleasure in order to enhance their capacity to be creative in life.

The charge was made at the press conference of the 5th annual edition of the Akada Children’s Book Festival, ACBF.

Speaking, the Convener, Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi disclosed that there is need to be deliberate in ensuring that children take pleasure in reading books that would enhance their creativity and not only text books in the school.

According to her, stakeholders must stand up to the nurturing of children at their early stage with creative books especially in their indigenous languages.

Speaking on the Akada Children’s Book Festival, ACBF, she disclosed that the annual event which will hold on September 23, in Lekki, Lagos provides a visible platform for the work of indigenous authors and encourages broad public engagement in children’s books and audiences for both Nigerian and international literature.

With the theme, “Through the Pages”, the event will spotlight a diverse lineup of authors and illustrators who are sharing their stories of Africa and their heritage, culture, and communities through children’s literature.

“The festival encourages the culture of reading for pleasure from an early age, and it improves access to age-appropriate, non-academic books. ACBF excels at hosting engaging activities in which families can participate together, by providing an avenue for parents, children, and teachers to discover new books.

“The festival, organised by IweMi (formerly Clever Clogs Books), has put together free writing workshops, book readings, book donation drives and read aloud sessions at schools, book clubs and book stores in various states across Nigeria.

“The 5th annual edition of the Akada Children’s Book Festival will showcase 41 original titles by local authors and Illustrators. 128 books were submitted for consideration. An 8-person editorial board worked through the books and at the end of a rigorous selection process, 41 books were shortlisted.

“The books to be featured this year range from children’s picture books for toddlers like On The Water by Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi; to chapter books for teens like Mma Powered by Chinyere Ifediora.

“The ACBF is a showcase of literary work created for a diverse audience of children. It is the first and the largest Nigerian book festival specifically for young readers. The maiden edition was held in 2019.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the second and third editions of the festival (2020 and 2021), were held online with participants from across Nigeria and from over 23 countries around the world. The 2022 edition of the ACBF was an in-person event and so is the festival this year. The theme for this year’s festival is THROUGH THE PAGES.

“The 2023 ACBF will feature author-led book readings; story time sessions; book chats; a book exhibition; professional workshops for children’s book writers; illustrators & publishers; mini workshops for children; insightful sessions for parents and teachers; music; drama and much more.

“The festival provides a platform for literary professionals such as writers, illustrators and publishers of children’s books to showcase their work and helps book lovers, child development enthusiasts and literary creatives to connect with like minds.

Also speaking, Noma Sodipo, Author, buttressed the need to safe the future of Nigerian students by encouraging them to read prolific and inspiring books that will captivate them to the next level in life.

The event has strong support and active participation from students and teachers of schools across the state.