Why FG needs to invest in tourism — Experts

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Federal government has been called to invest in the development and infrastructure of tourism for it to thrive in Nigeria.

Government has also been urged to provide basic amenities including good road networks to all the tourists’ sites for stakeholders to enjoy tourism business.

The call was made during the cleaning of the Elegunshi beach in commemoration of the World Tourism Day, September 27.

Speaking, the national president, SKAL Club International and managing director, Dees Travels and Tours Daisi Olotu, disclosed tourism is another oil well which is yet to be tapped. Adding that if federal government want to tap into tourism, there is need to invest in its development.

According to him, Nigeria is on its way to prosperity if it considers the development of tourism in the country because it would in the long terms bring about employment opportunities as well as returns on IGR.

“Now that the ministry of tourism has been created, our plan is to reach out to other tourism organizations. We are ready to partner with all the tourism organizations in Nigeria. We cannot do some of the things that can promote the country without the support of the federal government, NTDC, NCAC among others.

“With the existence of the ministry of tourism, we are assured that we will exploits. SKAL in Nigeria is over 60 years old with over 22,000 members across the globe”, he said.

In his contribution, President SKAL Club, Lagos, Ademola Sanya, said, there is a need for rehabilitation of the roads especially in Lagos. At the moment, we find out that the government has lots to do but with limited resources.

“If these roads are fixed, it will bring commensurate returns on the IGR because it will be easy for people to come to the beaches seamlessly and when people are coming with their cars, they are assured that their cars will not be damaged.

“In some other countries, tourism provides 22% of their income, and we have that potential in Nigeria especially Lagos because it is the safest and secured state in Nigeria”, he said.

Speaking on the significance of the cleaning, he said, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, the club the concept is drawn around green investment to create an environment for things that are not harmful to the body

“There are lots of emissions with the use of machinery, generators among others and if we have less of that and more plants are planted, it we will have a sustainable environment.

“What we did was to remove non degradable items on the beach. This is part of keeping our system sustainable. We have an ecosystem that needs to be supported.

“At the moment, we are focusing on promoting in-bound tourism into Lagos state because there are lots of tourism attractions including Nike Art Gallery, Elegunshi Beach, Conservative, Hotels, and Towers among others”, he added.

Meanwhile the welfare officer and CEO Bellamaria Travels and Tours ltd, Maryann Onuoha, said, the club promotes tourist destinations around the globe adding that they work as team to promote tourism.

“We decided to come out to create awareness that tourism is life and sustainable. We will work throughout Africa to promote intra-tourism development, that is Africa for Africa thereby uniting Africa through tourism for sustainable development”, she said.

Receiving the Club members at the Elegunshi palace on behalf of the king, Chief Olalekan Bakare, the Aro-Oba Elegunshi of Ikate Kingdom, disclosed, the palace is an institution that connects to the grassroots.

There is a need for lots of advocacy to be done regarding tourism especially in Nigeria so that people will be able to understand. It is not all about coming to the beach and having fun.

“We encourage people to come to the palace to know about our history, culture and traditions. We are open to schools, tour operators among others. We are ready to promote our history in Nigeria and showcase our beautiful culture in Lagos state.

“Anywhere you are, it is important to appreciate the environment, know the people, and invest there”, he said.