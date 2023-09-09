Why FG must fund Biomedical Research in Nigeria—Medical Expert

Dr. Yusuf Haroun

By Dapo Akinrefon

A United States based Nigerian medical expert and founder of Love For Health Non-Governmental Organisation, Dr. Yusuf Haroun, on Friday, urged the Federal Government to intensify biomedical research in the country for the advancement of public health, saying that biomedical research has made the USA distinct from other health care services in the world.



Dr Yusuf, in a statement, stated that the Federal Government has a major role to play through funding medical research just as it has done in the developed world.



He said: “The US government has played a major role in supporting biomedical research with funding from the National Institute of Health established in the mid-1900s. In the mid-1990s, the former director of the National Institute of Health pointed out several health advancement outcomes that were feasible through modern technological growth in medical research.

These medical technologies include pacemaker implants, bone grafts, organ transplants, advanced surgical procedures, effective treatment against hematological disorders, and antipsychotic medications against mental illnesses like schizophrenia and bipolar affective.



“The Nigerian Government needs to do more on biomedical research, we need to promote and train young minds, promote innovations and academic research to be prepared for expected and unexpected eventualities and contingencies like global pandemics.”



The graduate of Medicine and Surgery from Lagos State University also urged the government and the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research to collaborate with the universities in the county to promote research and development.