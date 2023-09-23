Why Christians must understand 3 dimensions of harvest – Bakare

By Dickson Omobola

The Serving Overseer, Citadel Global Community Church, CGCC, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, warned that Christians, who are praying to God to bless them through their sweat, are bringing curses upon themselves.

He, however, urged Christians to pray that God open their eyes to locate the field He has blessed in order for them to reap bountifully.

Accompanied by his wife, Olayide, Bakare spoke at the second anniversary of The Envoy Nation church in Leicester, United Kingdom founded by Pastors Dele and Morin Osunmakinde in September 2021.

Speaking during the programme tagged ‘Harvest Summit’, the fiery televangelist said it is not God’s original plan for man to sweat before eating, adding that sweat “reminds God of the curse placed on Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.”

He said: “If you are conscious of ‘I must work hard, I must eat from the sweat of my brow’, you are placing a curse on yourself because sweat reminds God of the curse. Man did not have to sweat until he fell.

“As long as this earth remains, there will be seed, there will be time and there will be harvest. If you are not reaping, it is because you have not sowed. If you are not reaping, it is either someone has not sowed on your behalf.”

Bakare, who backed his teaching with Bible passages from Matthew 6 verse 26 and Ruth chapter 2, said the age-long saying that one cannot reap without sowing is not always true.

He said: “The first dimension of harvest is sowing and reaping. The second is reaping without sowing. Jesus said in John Chapter 4 “Do you not see that in four months there is going to be harvest? Lift up your eyes and look at the fields, for they are already white for harvest!

“I am sending you to reap where you have not laboured. Others have laboured and you entered into their harvest.

“We prayed a powerful prayer yesterday, ‘Lord, show me the field you have blessed, so that I do not continue to pray for you to bless me. Because if you step into the field the Lord has blessed, you will produce. Jesus himself led a prayer. He said ‘Pray ye the Lord of the harvest to send labourers into His harvest.

“The third dimension of the harvest is different from the first two. In the first two, a man sows and reap or a man does not sow and reaps where others have sowed. In the third dimension, the reapers are not humans, angels are the reapers. And there are angels equipped with precision. There are many loads that you are carrying that you can’t lift.”

While he stressed that there is no harvest without a seed, he noted that the amount and quality of seeds sown by Christians will determine the harvest they will reap.

“The reason you don’t know you are giving anything to God is because you tip him. David said I will never give anything to God that will cost me nothing.

“So, you don’t even know it is your season of harvest because what you gave does not move you. If it doesn’t move you, how is it going to move God? These are simple things that you don’t realise but it is the truth. You tip God in church,” he said.