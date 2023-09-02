Why celebrity marriages are crashing – Juliet Ekeson

By Benjamin Njoku

In continuation of our chat with Juliet Ekeson, which first part was published last week, the actress shares her views regarding why celebrity marriages are crashing like a pack of cards in this part of the world.

According to the actress, most marriages are crashing today because there’s no love again among the famous couples.

She stressed the need for courtship before marriage, positing that it enables the parties to understand themselves and ascertain if they are compatible to embark on the journey of marriage or not.

Her words: “there’s no friendship any more. You need to develop that friendship before going into marriage. When you don’t marry your best friend it can’t last. You marry a lady because she has big boobs, curves and she’s in the limelight industry. You want to hang around her or perhaps, sleep with her. And thereafter, you rush into marriage. But such marriages never last. This is because at the end of the day, the man will have all those things he wanted in quantum and before you close your eyes, the love has disappeared into thin air.

“That’s why marriages are crashing these days because the couples don’t actually understudy themselves to ascertain if they are compatible in marriage.”

Continuing, the actress added: “Marriage is different from friendship. In friendship, you visit your lover and return to your home or you hang out with him or her. That’s why friendship lasts, but it’s not so with marriage. When you guys are married you begin to behold each other’s strengths and weaknesses. And from there, the love will start diminishing. That’s why it’s important for couples to understand themselves better before going into marriage. Courtship is the panacea to successful marriage.”