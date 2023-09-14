Why CBN’s  ‘Anchor Borrowers’ beneficiary must repay loan  – IAR Boss

By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna -Director of the Institute for Agricultural Research ( IAR) Zaria in Kaduna State,Prof Mohammad Ishiyaku has thrown his weight behind President Tinubu’s order for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to recover the Anchor Borrowers loan granted farmers, saying money provided by government to improve food security should not be allowed to be mismanaged by some select Nigerians.



He said if habitually people cannot repay what has been provided to them as loan “then we would end up, very genuine people who need financial support to start agricultural business will not get it.”



Prof Ishiyaku who spoke in an interview with journalists at Kakangi in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, maintained there is nothing that legitimises refusal to repay a loan that has been agreed to be repayed and then someone refused paying it.



The Director fielded questions from journalists during the TELA Maize Programme for ” Seeing is Believing “of Farmers Field at Kakangi.communoty ,where he commended the farmers for adopting the Tela Maize technology and assured that it would enhance their economic status and translate into the economic development of Nigeria.



Asked on what guarantee has he for the farmers who embraced the TELA maize technology, the Director said they were very sure it has been proven scientifically,and very confident it’s a technology that will help improve the livelihood of the farmers.

On insecurity affecting the farming population in the country, vis-a-vis the food security of the nation, he explained that ” to ensure food security means unfettered access to food by all individuals.”



“This access may mean through direct production or through acquiring it by buying from someone who has produced it.The less food is produced,the more expensive it becomes and the less accessible it becomes to even people who have money to buy.”



“So insecurity is one of those fundamental factors that negatively affect access to food.This is because less and less hectarage of land would be put into cultivation and eventually;less and less harvest will acrue. If the supply of food is less than the demand,then it becomes relatively unaffordable.”



“Security of our farms and of our villages and so on, is as critical as farming inputs in ensuring food security in our country. Government in addition to all that it is doing to support the production of food, must arm in arm or simultaneously tackle this lingering effect of social insecurity in our society.”



He assured that TELA maize is safe for consumption as some people may be sceptical of hybrid or genetically modified foods.



“Let me differentiate between hybrid or transgenic,or GM material. It is not every hybrid that is transgenic. Even transgenic, scientists have, those who are geneticists and food scientists the world over,including Doctors in the world,have researched into the safety of our transgenic food and up to day, there is no single scientific evidence that shows anything that has to do with the negative effect of transgenic foods.”

When he was reminded that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered for the recovery of Anchor Borrowers loans which largely,the beneficiaries were from the North, Prof Mohammad Ishiyaku said ” this is an economic as well as legal matter.”



“There is nothing that legitimises refusal to repay a loan that has been agreed to be repayed and then someone refused paying it.So nobody ,the whole North,whatever it is, we must rally behind the President to ensure that money provided by government to improve food security by government would not be allowed to be mismanaged by some select Nigerians.”



“So I am one of those Nigerians who believe that whatever it will take to recover these funds and put them back into appropriate use for which it was initially granted to,I support that.”



“It would be unbecoming for anybody to blindly say that this effort is wrong.No, in terms of its effects, nothing wrong with it. The approach may be reevaluated, do it correctly according to the legal provisions in our country, we have a law.If it is done legally, so be it.We know finance is one of the critical ingredients of agricultural production and processing. If habitually we cannot repay what has been provided to us as loans,then we would end up, very genuine people who need financial support to start agricultural business will not get it,” he said.



Earlier at the occasion,the Principal Investigator of the TELA Maize project,Prof Rabiu Adamu said the project ‘s all about improved maize variety hybrid for Nigerian farmers, adding that the trial was part of the requirements for the release of new seed varieties.



According to him, the trial was an on-farm exercise, a farmer-managed trial on 4 different maize hybrids for test and evaluation.



He said the Institute was demonstrating the TELA maize fields in more than 15 locations and result gathered by farmers’ reference would guide the institute on the eventual release of the variety preferred by the farmers.



Chairman, Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria Kaduna State chapter as well as All Farmers Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Alhaji Kabir Salihu was full of praises for the Institute; and sought for a collaborative effort with the state so that the IAR would establish TELA maize farms in.the 23 Local Government Areas in Kaduna State.