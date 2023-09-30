White-collar boxers deserve credit, says Oboh, ex-British champ

White-collar boxers deserve more credit and honour than they are currently getting, says Peter Oboh, a medals-winning ex-boxer, now a cleric.

Oboh, the ex-Commonwealth and ex-British boxing champion, said this during a visit to Miguel Boxing Gym in Brixton, South-Eest London.

White-collar boxing is when people in white-collar professions train to fight at special events, especially for charity.

Speaking while interacting with the white-collar boxers at the gym, Peter Oboh said: “I have been away.

“But being at Miguel Boxing Gym, after some years off being away, I now appreciate the three groups of boxers.

“There’s the conventional amateur boxers, the professional boxer and a new group called the white-collar boxers.

“These white-collar are people who do boxing not as a carrier but for the passion and love of the sport of boxing.

“They are also into charity work, too. Some injuries can occur too like in any fighting sports.

“However, I think they deserve credit. They deserve more recognition than they are currently getting,” Peter Oboh said.

Oboh is ex-British, Commonwealth and WBA Light Heavyweight boxing champion.