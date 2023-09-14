What’s your take on Federal Universities school fees hike?

By Damilola Ogunsakin
Recently, some federal universities and unity schools announced an increase in tuition costs for new and returning students.
With the rising inflation and skyrocketing cost of living brought on by some of the federal government’s recent economic policies, the development sparked outrage on social media platforms.
People talk took to the street to as people what they think, about Federal Universities school fees hike
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.