What Nigerians expect from Education Minister —DLHS administrator

By Elizabeth Osayande

STAKEHOLDERS in the education sector, yesterday, tasked the new Minister of Education to give priority attention to meeting the expectation of Nigerians.

The administrator of the Deeper Life High School, DHLS, Lagos Campus, Mr. Emmanuel Eze, stated this during a press briefing on the academic exploits of students of the school in public examinations.

Eze stated that the education sector in the country was not doing well adding that urgent attention must be given to it.

He said: “If the education sector is fixed, every other thing will work perfectly in the country since the ministry is the foundation of all.”

Speaking on the school’s exploit, he said: “Excellence is our culture in this school. By the grace of God, we have been able to attain this feat through rigorous hard work, discipline and God-factor. We have a structured and unstructured way of ensuring that our students read and study on a regular basis.

“Apart from Miss Umeh Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere, who was the top scorer in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2023, some of our students also got eight As in their West African Examination Council exams.

“We can confidently say in this school that we have zero tolerance for malpractice. That means that all our students wrote their examinations without any aid, a common practice in many schools today. I am happy to also inform you that 136 students participated in our valedictory service that was held earlier this month.”