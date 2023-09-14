What NASS must do before 2027 presidential poll — SANs

By Ise-Oluwa Ige

In this report, Vanguard’s Law & Human Rights reviews the opinions of legal experts on the tough hurdles placed on the way of aggrieved candidates who may wish to exercise their constitutional rights to challenge presidential election results in law courts, examines previous attempts by losers in past presidential polls to upturn results announced by INEC and surveys legal pundits on the way forward, particularly before 2027 presidential poll is conducted.

Background

Penultimate Wednesday, a five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, by a unanimous verdict, dismissed three consolidated petitions separately instituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) together with their presidential candidates, to oust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from office, for want of merit.

But in less than 24 hours after the judgment, presidential candidates of the PDP and LP—Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi— respectively rejected the judgment.

Both of them at separate fora said that although they respected the views and rulings of the court, yet they said they disagreed with the court’s reasoning and conclusions in the cases.

They have consequently directed their legal teams to approach the registry of the Supreme Court with their notices of appeal to reverse the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in their favour.

Facts and law on 2023 election petitions

Vanguard Law & Human Rights reports that at about 4:00am on March 1, 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential poll on the grounds that his party—the All Progressives Congress (APC)—scored the highest votes cast at the poll and that he secured not less than one quarter of the votes cast in each of at least two-thirds of all the states in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as required by law.

In the results announced on March 1, 2023, Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes representing 36.61% of the total votes cast at the election to emerge victorious. Atiku who came second scored 6,984,520 representing 29.07% of the votes cast, while Obi scored 6,101,533 representing 25.40% of the votes cast during the disputed election. Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 representing 6.40% of the votes cast. Princess Chichi Ojei, the only female presidential candidate in the election was not near the first four as she pooled a lean 25,961 of the 28 million votes cast.

But the main opposition political parties rejected the outcome of the election citing various reasons.

Under the electoral law, political parties and their candidates have within 21 days of INEC announcing the results to file their petition at the registry of the Appeal Court.

The aggrieved parties who met the deadline included the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party, with its candidate, Peter Obi.

The rest were the Action Alliance (AA) with its presidential candidate, Solomon Okangbuan, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) with its presidential candidate, Chichi Ojei and the Action Alliance with its presidential candidate, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha.

But two of the five political parties within five days of commencement of hearing in the election petitions withdrew their petitions, leaving only the APM, PDP and LP in the legal battle against Senator Tinubu of the ruling APC.

In summary, the three political parties together with their presidential candidates wanted the result announced by INEC annulled on several grounds including that Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima were not qualified to contest the poll; that the election was conducted in substantial non-compliance with the provision of the law; that Tinubu was not duly elected by majority of the lawful votes cast at the time of the election and that Tinubu failed to secure one-quarter of the lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja as required by law.

They also argued that the bypass and non-use of the BVAS machines in the transmission of the accreditation data and polling unit results of the election fundamentally and substantially affected the integrity of the INEC results announced for both Tinubu and his political party—APC and thoroughly discredited the process of the election and that INEC’s hasty announcement of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential poll is unconstitutional and without due process.

After hearing out parties in the three consolidated cases, the five-member tribunal presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani fixed September 6, 2023 for judgments in the case.

Tribunal’s verdict on issues raised against Tinubu’s election

But by a unanimous judgment, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday dismissed all the three petitions for want of merit.

PEPT had specifically held in its 749-page leading judgment read by Justice Haruna Tsammani held that election petitions are fought on pleadings, competent and credible witnesses, but that in the instant case, the petitioners complained of gross non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 against INEC, yet their pleadings were massively deficient in compliance with same Electoral Act 2022.

The tribunal, for instance, said that whereas Paragraph 4 (5) and (6) of the First Schedule of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that the election petition filed by aggrieved petitioner shall be mandatorily accompanied by a list of the witnesses that the petitioner intends to call in proof of the petitions; written statements on oath of the witnesses and copies or list of every document to be relied on at the hearing of the petition, yet all the petitioners failed to comply with the provisions.

The tribunal also said that though all the three petitioners complied with section 285 (5) of the 1999 Constitution by filing their petitions within 21 days after the INEC had announced election results, yet, they were caught by the provision of Paragraph 7 of the First Schedule of the Electoral Act 2022 which provided that any election petition that does not comply with Paragraph 5 above is not only defective but also liable to be struck out as done in the instant case.

Giving details, the tribunal said that the case of the APM was solely on the non-qualification Bola Tinubu and Shettima to contest the election but that that the issue of double nomination raised against Shettima was a pre-election matter which the PEPC had no jurisdiction to entertain, adding that the same issue had earlier been decided upon by the Supreme Court and that the matter could not be re-litigated.

Also pronouncing on the qualification of Tinubu for the election based on the allegation that he was fined $460,000 for an offence involving dishonesty, namely narcotics trafficking imposed by the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, in case No:93C 4483 between the United States of America, the tribunal held that Obi and his party failed to showcase or establish any record of criminal arrest or conviction against Tinubu, adding that the standard of proof in criminal allegation is proof beyond reasonable doubt.

On the purported constitutional requirement that a party must secure 25 percent votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to win the presidential election, the tribunal held that FCT is like other states of the federation hence, the residents have no special privileges as the petitioners claimed.

On the allegation by Peter Obi that he scored the majority of lawful votes cast in the February 25, 2023 election, that INEC was involved in electoral malpractice to favour Tinubu including suppressing his votes, the tribunal held that Obi merely made a generic accusation of election malpractice without proof as he not only failed to specify the number of votes suppressed but also failed to state the number of lawful votes he scored.

Besides, the court also held that INEC, contrary to Atiku’s claim, had the discretion to decide how to transmit election results during the said election.

Mixed reactions greet PEPT’s judgment

Mixed reactions have trailed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the consolidated petitions of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delivered on the 6th of September, 2023 at Abuja.

While some lawyers and politicians are of the view that the judgment was sound and unassailable, others felt that the verdict would crumble at the Supreme Court for being a mere judgment without serving justice to the petitioners.

Why S’Court must annul PEPT’s verdict—Kenneth Okonkwo

According to a Nigerian actor, lawyer and member of LP, Mr Kenneth Okonkwo, although the reason adduced by the court for implicitly striking out the petition of the APM was that it lacked locus standi to institute the petition while that of the LP and PDP was that all the subpoenaed witnesses by these parties, including their evidence, offended the Electoral Act, the truth is that implicitly, the three petitions were actually struck out and declared dead even before being evaluated.

“The question is whether the witness statement on oath of a subpoenaed witness must accompany the petition, within 21 days? The court surprisingly said it must. Even the court admitted that this was not their original position when the law had not limited election petitions to 180 days. That it’s to be able to meet up with time that the need to curtail the time spent on election petitions gained heightened interest. It also interpreted the law to the effect that the law supports it.

“With respect, this principle has no support in law. Firstly, a subpoena is an order of a court, to compel testimony by a witness or production of evidence under a penalty for failure. So a subpoenaed witness is a witness who appeared in court to give testimony based on the order of court. Trial must commence before a court can issue orders.

“The 21 days would have elapsed before even the trial commences, yet the court is saying that their own orders make no meaning in the determination of a petition.

“Another worrying situation is how the court treated the petition and the witness statement on oath as if they were the same when in actual fact, they are different and were differently treated by law.

“The disturbing thing about this decision is that it runs contrary to law and reason. Paragraph 54 of the Rules of Procedure for Election Petitions, expressly adopted the rules of procedure of the Federal High Court to guide the rule of the court in election petitions. The rule of the FHC made it clear that subpoenaed witnesses must be allowed to testify anytime by the order of court. Yet the presidential court rejected the rule and claimed it was not provided for in the Act. Let us note that there’s no provision which the court expressly stated in the Act that expressly stated that subpoenaed witnesses cannot testify after the 21 days meant to submit a petition,” he added.

Okonkwo also argued that when it comes to the issues of evidence, further particulars and witness statement on oath, the Electoral Act is clear that they could be tendered even after the filing of the petition, on the orders of court, in other words, subpoena.

“It is, therefore, incorrect for any court to strike out the depositions of witnesses which came by its orders from subpoenaed witnesses under the pretext that they were not filed within the time allowed by law.

“With respect to the learned Justices, this position is not supported by the law and ought not to have been made. The Petitioners’ petitions were, therefore, unjustifiably struck out on this basis,” he added.

PEPT verdict on Obi, Atiku’s petitions unassailable—Robert Clarke, SAN

Soon after the judgment was delivered by the tribunal, a member of the inner bar, Chief Robert Clarke, SAN, described the judgment as sound and unassailable, adding that many Nigerians learnt a lot from the ruling of the tribunal.

He said the ruling of the tribunal on Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s double nomination was correct in law, explaining: “I agree with the tribunal that this is a pre-election matter, and cannot be handled by this tribunal because by law, the Electoral Act upon which the tribunal is acting upon only allows it to look into the conduct of an election and not to look at matters that are not part of the election procedure.

Clark, SAN also said he believed that nothing would come out of Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) appeal at the Supreme Court.

“My personal view has been enriched by past experience in the dispensation of justice at the bar. It is as fixed as you can fix anything. I can assure you that if there is an appeal, I doubt whether anything can come out of the appeal.”

According to Clark, all the legal issues presented by the petitioners at the Tribunal had already been addressed by the country’s highest court. He agreed with the Tribunal’s view that the petitioners couldn’t sufficiently prove their claims.

Presidential election petitioners will rarely get justice in court until the Electoral Act is amended—Clarke, SAN

Clarke had in 2019 suggested that given precedent, the only way presidential election petitioners would get justice in law court was to radically amend the Electoral Act.

According to him, “I am not a politician, but in Nigeria, the position of the law as it is today, no petitioner can win an election petition except if there is glaring forgery of certificate or glaring mis-statement. But that you are asking INEC to come and show that they did not conduct a proper election, you are wasting your time; it is a mountain you cannot surmount.

“Now the law should be changed because under our Evidence Act, there is a presumption of regularity attached to any official result. Any government document that you see, there is a presumption that the contents in there are correct. It is a rebuttable presumption but it is for you to come and say that: Yes, in this document, there is a presumption that it is correct but, no, I rebut it.

“It is the same thing, INEC will conduct an election and say they have conducted an election. There is a presumption attached to that result because it is a public document. Officially they say it is correct.

“Now if you are going to challenge it, you now have to produce evidence to show that those contents are not correct. Where are the witnesses when you say they tampered with ballot boxes? The people who are there are INEC officials. Were you there when they were tampering with it? So you see, to show evidence that ballot boxes were tampered with is a tough job.

“So what I am suggesting is that the law should be changed whereby after election, INEC will be the first witness to come and tender every document they used in the election and tell the court these are the document we used.

“So, all the documents will be presented by INEC not for you as a petitioner to be asking the tribunal to give you permission to go and inspect as the present law is today. It is what they want you to see that you will see. So, let the law be changed to put the onus on INEC to say: Yes, I was given a job and I have done it. Then, you will see the difference. But as it is, no petitioner can win.

“Senior lawyers will now not take election petitions; they will rather defend election results because they will never win the petitions. They will go and defend INEC just as what happened in Buhari’s case, INEC just sat down. They never defended anything because nothing was proved against them,” he added.

Why section 285 (5) of the 1999 Constitution must be amended—Kalu, SAN

Also examining the issue from another perspective, another prominent member of the inner bar, Prof Awa Kalu, SAN had also documented that it is high time lawmakers amended the provisions of section 285 (5) of the 1999 Constitution which prescribed 21-day timeline for petitioners in all categories of election in the country to present their petition to the tribunal and section 285 (6) of the 1999 Constitution which prescribes that tribunal shall deliver its decision within 180 days in writing for all categories of election.

He said the case is worsened for petitioners in presidential elections by the provision of Paragraph 4 (5) (6) and & (7) of First Schedule of the Electoral Act which provide that the election petition which must be filed within 21 days as provided for by section 285 (5) of the 1999 Constitution must be accompanied by a list of the witnesses that the petitioner intends to call in proof of the petitions; written statements on oath of the witnesses and copies or list of every document to be relied on at the hearing of the petition.

According to Kalu, SAN, “Setting 21-day time frame to file petitions challenging the conduct of different categories of election in Nigeria is very ridiculous. For presidential election for instance, the totality of the country is its constituency.

“This is because you are talking of challenging the election conducted in 36 states of different sizes and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). And the law allows the petitioner that is the loser, 21 days to gather his materials and articulate his grievances in a form that can be prosecuted before the tribunal within 21 days. I say without any fear of contradiction that the time limit is extremely ridiculous. You will appreciate the ridiculousness of this constitutional provision when you reconcile this with the fact that the same 21 days was also given to petitioners to file his petitions for other categories of election.

“Unlike the presidential election, for instance, the governorship election, covers just the whole state. The states are also of different sizes. Yet, the same 21 days was allocated to challenge election conducted therein. If you are, also, doing a challenge say in Kano state where you have about 44 local governments, or in Ebonyi where you have less than 15 local governments, it is the same 21 days.

“If you are challenging the victory of a candidate in Lagos state where you have not less than 15 million people, it is also 21 days. If you now step down, let’s say national assembly election, like the senate, each state has three senators. So, a senatorial district is one third of a state. You also have 21 days to file. You are looking at House of Representatives. The constitution allows a minimum of 8 representatives per state.

“The minimum is eight no matter the size of the state. So, a constituency of the house of representative election is one eighth of the state in question. You also have 21 days to file.

“For house of assembly seat, some house of assembly constituencies cover just a local government. It is also 21 days. For chairmanship and councillorship elections at the local council level, it is also 21 days. I am doing this analysis deliberately to allow you come to the conclusion with me that there is no way one can justify a law that allows 21 days for the filing of presidential election and the same number of days for house of assembly election. I think the time limit is embarrassing and the imbalance must be corrected if we are to be seen as serious.

“Similarly, the time limit for starting and finishing the presentation of an election petition is also limited to 180 days, irrespective of whether it is a presidential election or house of assembly election. I should also say that it is ridiculous.

“I will draw your attention to a decision of the Supreme Court on an appeal arising from presidential election petition by Gen Muhammadu Buhari against the election of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003. The Supreme Court made a comment that is very germane to this issue. I will give you the law report. Specifically, the Supreme Court says you will need a minimum of 250,000 and 300,000 witnesses to establish a case of non-compliance in the conduct of presidential election which constituency is the entire 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and prove the ingredients of successful election petition.

“Is it really possible to examine 300,000 witnesses in an election petition proceedings which judgment must be delivered within 180 days assuming it is possible to file witnesses’ statements on oath within the 21 days?

“That is the problem. It is not possible to file 250,000 witness statements on oath within 21 days. Even if you can file which is not possible anyway, you know lawyers, by nature, they know how to utilise opportunities provided by the law either for good or for bad. The present procedure for election presentation is that for a witness, all you are expected to do is to file a witness statement on oath, then his examination in chief is limited to adopting the witness statement on oath and usually, the tribunal will limit time for cross-examination. But the time for cross examination differs from tribunal to tribunal.

“For instance, if a witness is a star witness, says the petitioner, they allow more time for adopting the witness statement on oath, adoption of tons of documents and at the same time for cross examination. That is to say that tribunal at trial level are more generous towards witnesses in terms of time. But what you find in practice is that the onus is for the petitioner to prove substantial non-compliance. It is usually a mountain climbing experience. You know what it is to climb a mountain. That is always what it is for a petitioner to prove malpractices that will result in election being upturned. To answer your question, it is not possible to file 300,000 witness statements on oath within the allotted time

“I can tell you that it is not possible. Even if you are a magician, you can’t file 30,000 witness statements on oath in 21 days. It is not just possible. This is because you are proving what has been explained to form part of the requirements for election malpractice. What the Supreme Court and other courts that deal with election matters explain is that for a challenge to show noncompliance, you have to start in a pyramidal way which is what the Electoral Act contemplates. You look at the units’ results. That is where the compilation of the results starts from.

“The results are transferred to the ward level. From ward level to the local govt level, then to the state. For presidential election, from states to Abuja. So, each step has to justify whatever case you have. If it is the unit level, looking at the totality of the units that make up the totality of Nigeria, you will discover that it is a big task.

“At some state level, you have 3,000 or more. That means, like 3000 multiplied by 36, you see where the problem is. That is why the Supreme Court says a minimum of 300,000 witnesses will be needed to prove a petition seeking to upturn presidential electoral victory.

“This is exactly what the late Hon Pat Acholonu said in Buhari and Obasanjo which was decided in February 2005: “the very big obstacle which anybody who seeks to have the election of somebody that wins presidential election faces is the very large witnesses he must call due to the size of different constituencies.

“In a country like our own, he will need to call about 250,000 to 300,000 witnesses. By the time the court would have heard from all of them with the way our law is couched, the incumbent would have long finished and left office. And even if the petitioner eventually wins, it will be an empty victory bereft of no substance. That is at the Supreme Court,” he explained.

Indeed, Vanguard reports that since the Fourth Republic berthed, no previous presidential election petitions had ever succeeded in Nigerian court.

For instance, in 1999, Olu Falae who contested former President Olusegun Obasanjo had difficulty in proving his case to annul the 1999 presidential election result. Muhammadu Buhari suffered the same fate in 2003 as he lost his petition to Obasanjo. Even though, former President Umaru Yar’Adua admitted in 2007 that his election was massively flawed, Buhari and Atiku Abubakar had difficulty in proving their cases against the emergence of Yar’Adua. The same difficulty was experienced by Buhari in 2011 to annul President Goodluck Jonathan’s election in court notwithstanding that the election was also flawed.

Former President Goodluck who had studied the trend did not go to court to challenge his loss at the poll in 2015 even though he was the incumbent head of state at the time he lost election. He was proved right because Atiku Abubakar who went to court against Buhari in the 2019 presidential election also had serious difficulty in proving his case of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act against INEC in court.