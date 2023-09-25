What I would do if I were president or governor – Sam Adeyemi

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, said that he would address Nigerians on a weekly basis if he were to be the president or governor of any state.

Adeyemi, a leadership management expert, said this while sharing his insight on improving the culture of leadership at Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

The 56-year-old pastor emphasised the need to address the people by the nation’s leaders at all levels which is critical in creating an environment of responsibility for Nigeria’s future.

Adeyemi stated, “If I was the governor or president of Nigeria, I would address the nation every Sunday evening or Monday. It may be five minutes but I will sell the idea of development.”

He further emphasised the importance of a collaborative effort to boost the nation’s progress.

“For too long, we’ve allowed those in power to dictate our path forward,” Adeyemi asserted. “If they are unwilling to instigate change, we must initiate it ourselves, starting at the individual level.”

The Daystar senior pastor highlighted that communication is the next critical step.

According to him, the younger generation has unprecedented opportunities to disseminate their message, thanks to the advent of social media and the availability of sophisticated communication tools.

“Your phone today is your radio station and your TV station,” he said.

The leadership expert also asked officials, including those in the military, to take the lead in championing the cause of a developed Nigeria.