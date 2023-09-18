We’ve no plan to impeach Ondo deputy governor — Speaker

Deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo state House of Assembly has dismissed reports that it planned to impeach the state deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Speculation was rife within and outside the state that the assembly would soon commence the impeachment process.

Recall that the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, a few days after returning from medical vacation, sacked all the media aides attached to the office of the deputy governor for alleged insubordination.

Their sack was contained in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in Akure.

Aides sacked include:, Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Okunniga Oladipupo; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Abayomi Samson Adefolalu.

The Press Crew attached to the office of the deputy governor was disbanded.

Akeredolu, directed the ministry of Information and Orientation to henceforth provide adequate coverage for the activities of the deputy governor office.

Speaking on the plot by the assembly to impeach the deputy governor, the Speaker, Rt Hon. Olamide Oladiji, said that ” there’s no underground plot to impeach the deputy governor.

Oladiji said that ” There is nothing like that, you know the social media can write anything they like, but it is not true.

” Nothing like that is going on. As I am talking to you, I’m in Abuja for the Speakers’ conference. So, there is nothing like that.”

Corroborating the Speaker, the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, said the rumour should be ignored.

Ogunmolasuyi said that “Nobody is plotting any move to impeach the deputy governor.

He added that ” We are busy with what will bring development to the state. What is of importance to us is to carry out our duties.

Recall that few days after the sack of the deputy governor’s aides, his resignation letter went viral on social media.

But in a swift response, the deputy governor, denied resigning his position.

Aiyedatiwa in a statement issued and personally signed by him in Akure, the state capital, denied a purported pre-signed resignation letter said to be circulating in the public domain.

According to him ” My attention has been drawn to a rumour of a purported pre-signed

resignation letter, signed by me, being circulated in the public domain.

“I wish to state that I, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo

State have not, do not intend and will not sign/author any letter resigning my position as the duly elected Deputy Governor in a joint ticket with my principal the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN,CON.

” I took an oath the day I was sworn in along with Mr. Governor on February

24th, 2021 to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on a

four (4) year mandate which terminates in February 23rd, 2025.

” I remain loyal to my Principal and I stand by the oath I took with the Bible to run the full cycle of the four year tenure with Mr. Governor.

He added that ” To this end I urge the people of Ondo State, the State Assembly and the general public to disregard such letter now and in the future.