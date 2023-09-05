We’ve no hand in Mile-2 shooting – Lagos taskforce boss

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Sola Jejeloye, has dissociated its agency from any involvement in the ongoing melee and shooting at Mile-2 area of the state on Tuesday morning.

The chairman, in a statement, through his Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Raheem Gbadeyanka, simply stated, “We have no hand in it, it is not Lagos state taskforce officers involved.”

Vanguard earlier reported that a distress call was received from a stranded passerby, Mr Richard Igbe who explained that there was a fight on top of the Mile 2-Oshodi bridge.

He said the fight had led to the blockage of the bridge denying people access to the road.

Although the actual cause of the fight has not been ascertained, at the time of the call, Igbe claimed that four persons were dead from gunshots.

According to him, “Mile 2 is on fire, both the task force, tanker drivers, and touts are fighting seriously. I don’t know what caused the fight but I am just hiding at Fagbems Filling station at Mile 2 and watching.

“I am going to work but I am stranded as they barricade the whole of Mile 2 that nobody will pass”, he said.