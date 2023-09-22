We’re working to rescue 8 abducted corps members in Zamfara — NYSC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA— The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in collaboration with national security agencies has intensified efforts to secure the safe release of eight prospective corps members kidnapped in Zamfara State en route to the Orientation Camp in Sokoto.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier-General Yushua Ahmed, who made the disclosure, during an interactive session with members of the House of Representatives Committee on Youth, led by Martin Esin, said: “We are working round the clock, in conjunction with security agencies, to ensure the safe return of our corps members abducted in Zamfara State. Their safety and well-being is our topmost priority.”

He revealed that the NYSC management was actively consulting with various stakeholders, including the Zamfara State Government, traditional rulers, and clerics to facilitate the unhurt release of the abductees.

Reassuring the committee, General Ahmed presented a detailed report, complete with pictorial evidence, documenting his visits to key stakeholders in Zamfara State.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to secure the release of our corps members. We will continue to liaise and strategise with all relevant parties on the ground,” he added.

In response, Esin, Chairman of the House Committee on Youth, commended the Director General for his relentless efforts and pledged the committee’s support on legislative matters to further strengthen the NYSC’s missions.

“We appreciate your tireless efforts and stand ready to provide any necessary legislative aide to consolidate the NYSC’s achievements in this post-jubilee era,” Esin stated.