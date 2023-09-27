We’re using sport to tackle insurgency, radicalism – NASFAT youth wing

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The President of Nasrul-Lahi-l-Faatih Society, (NASFAT), youth wing, Kabir Raji has disclosed that the association is using sport as a tool to curb insurgency by tackling Islamic radicalism among youths across the country.

Addressing newsmen at the take-off of its 2023 NASFAT Youth Games, NASGA, at Fountain University, Osogbo on Wednesday, Raji said the association believed in using sport to engage the youth positively to stop their radicalisation, especially in the far north.

According to him, part of what we are doing with NASFAT games is to use it to tackle Islamic radicalism. We’ve had so much trouble around Muslim communities because most some of the Muslim youths do not pick interest in sports, but we believe engaging them in sporting activities at the grassroots, especially at the far north where we have NASFAT branches with several sporting activities, it will take them away from idleness.

When you are not idle, you will have opportunity to grow, to shun social vices, including radicalism, which people are easily lured into due to idleness, but with engagement in sporting activities, we believe we be able to tackle radicalism and restlessness among Muslim youths.

Although government is doing its bit in promoting sporting activities in Nigeria, but investment in sports infrastructure is extremely low, sports facilities in the country, especially in our schools, both public and private is nothing near standard. So we hope that the new Minister of Sports and youths would look at investing in infrastructure in both public and private owned institutions with a view to ensuring sports development in the country.

I am also encouraging the youths across the country to embrace sport as a means of spreading love among eachother, engage ourselves positively, stay away from drugs, social vices snd radicalism.

In her remark, the Vice-Chancellor, Fountain University, Professor Ramota Karim, said the association’s foresight is laudable, as sports is not only capable of uniting Nigerians as people but can also reduce youth restlessness and enhance peaceful co-existence amongst the youths.