We’re on top of security issues in Oyo – Police

…as robbers allegedly invade three communities in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has allayed fears of residents of the state, following the reported case of armed robbers that allegedly invaded three communities in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, the robbers were said to have carted away money, phones, pieces of jewellery and other items.

The affected communities include Alaja, Seriki, and Ogogo on the new Ibadan/Oyo Expressway in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

When Vanguard visited the affected communities, there was no visible evidence to ascertain the authenticity of the reports as there were conflicting stories to the incident.

One of the community leaders, Alhaji Kola Ajadi, who spoke with this correspondent said: “We also heard of this incident, but I can’t confirm how true it is.”

Another resident at Seriki, who did not want his name in print said: “When we woke up this morning, we saw some people discussing that some armed robbers invaded some communities, but in our own community, there was no case of such.”

Also in an interview, a resident of Alaja community, Raji Kazeem said: “The armed robbers this community in the mid the night and robbed some houses. That’s why we landlords converged here to discuss the way forward.”

When contacted, the the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO SP Adewale Osifeso, said, they have not officially recieved any report of armed robbery invasion in the said areas, but the police in the state is up to task to combat any of of criminality.”

