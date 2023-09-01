‘We’re not recruiting’ — Osun govt refutes job advert

The Osun government has refuted news about purported recruitment into the state civil service, saying it is misleading.

Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson for Gov. Ademola Adeleke said this in a statement on Friday in Osogbo.

He said the state was not recruiting for any position in the civil service.

Rasheed urged members of the public to disregard the information and also report any attempt to defraud them using the name of the state government to the appropriate authorities.

“The Osun Government wishes to inform the general public that it is not currently recruiting for any position in the state Civil Service Commission.

“Any information circulating on social media or other platforms about recruitment by the Osun Government is false and misleading.

“On the issue of sale of forms by the Civil Service Commission, the public should be reminded that collection of employment forms is a normal routine with all civil service Commission.

“Such normal activity is however not an indication that the state government has started recruitment exercise,” he said.

Rasheed added:“Members of the public are hereby advised to disregard such information and report any attempt to defraud them using the name of the Osun State Government to the appropriate authorities.

“Announcements will be made via official government channels anytime the government is ready to start recruitment of staff.