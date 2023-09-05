We‘re not aware of strike, say Bayelsa workers, as strike records partial compliance

…NLC monitors, enforces compliance

…Why we boycotted exercise – Julius, Bayelsa TUC chair

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

DESPITE a declaration of a two day warning strike by the organised labour, a score of civil servants in Bayelsa State on Tuesday turned up for work claiming ignorant of an industrial action.

In some government establishments, some workers who were not sure of a strike action were notice in groups discussing the matter, while others said they were waiting for a directive from their bosses.

The compliance enforcement team of the state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, led by the state chairman,Comrade Barnabas Simon, turned back some workers.

Also, workers at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, who reported for duty were turned back by union officials.

LABOUR SHUT DOWN GOVT OFFICES, OTHER FACILITIES

At the usually busy state secretariat complex and its annexes for civil servants were deserted as workers stayed away from their duty posts.

However, members of the Trade Union Congress, TUC,in Bayelsa State boycotted the warning strike and turned up for work as usual.

The chairman of NLC Bayelsa State, Comrade Simon said: “I and my team are going round monitoring, and of course there is total compliance, some of them who claimed not to have known, we have also told them and they are going home, our major concern is the TUC side of it that is sabotaging our efforts here, but that is not withstanding, but we know that all our affiliate union members will always comply and that is the message we are passing.

“We have told them that no one should be at work today and tomorrow.,we are personally going round to see that no member of our union is at work today or tomorrow.

“And Of course whoever that sees us but never heard of information about the warning strike, haven’t heard from us will immediately quit the office, lock in our presence and leave. Except those who claimed to be part of TUC that are sabotaging the efforts.

“They said they were not part it but the dividends of this action, they will be part of it, so it is thing of penny wise, pound foolish and it is not encourage in the labour movement.”

In his reaction, the state chairman of the TUC, Laye Julius, said: “As part of directive from my national leadership, TUC is not part of the strike and the reason, I feel like there ought to be a synergy between the two centres if we want to achieve a total strike, if NLC have taken a decision, they would have done it in consultation with TUC, the information I got was that TUC made the announcement of going to strike without informing TUC.”