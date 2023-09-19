We’re making girls think big in Cross River — Gov Otu’s wife

By Emma Una, Calabar

Mrs Bassey Otu, wife of the Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu says she and her husband are putting up schemes and programmes to equip young girls in the state to get them to think and aim big.

Mrs Otu made this known on Tuesday while flagging off a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM, programme for girls in secondary schools in the state

She said the programme embodies her commitment to empower brilliant and capable girls in the state to break barriers and forge a path towards brighter future.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, science , technology, engineering and mathematics collectively known as STEM , have become the driving forces of progress. These fields hold the keys to innovation, development and prosperity. It is our responsibility to ensure that our young people are not left behind but equipped with the knowledge skills, and confidence to excel”

The governor’s wife stated that investment in education, empowering skills are in the interest of the state where the future is defined by innovation, progress and opportunities.

“Out dedication to this cause is invaluable and we will make a lasting impact on the lives of countless young people and build a more inclusive and prosperous future’

She concluded by saying that young girls getting involved in science will reduce their involvement in negative and anti social vices and called on participants to be committed to their studies.

“Only 28%of girls are involved in science and technology courses but with STEM, more girls will be encouraged and drafted into science study because that is the way to the future”