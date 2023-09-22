‘We’ll see if a baby girl arrives’, Messi hints at another child with wife, Antonella

By Efosa Taiwo

Lionel Messi has hinted that he and wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, could try for another baby and they ‘will see if a baby girl arrives’.

The World Cup winner is known for being a family man with he and Antonela, 36, sharing three sons together – Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 5.

On different occasions, the family of 5 have been seen hitting local supermarkets together, dining out and cheering on their dad at his games.

Asked if there is a possibility of a new addition to the family, Messi teased the arrival of a baby girl.

”We’re not trying, but I don’t know [if the factory has closed],’ he admitted. ‘We’ll see if a baby girl arrives,” Messi said in an interview with Argentinian comedian Migue Granados on OLGA.

Speaking on his eldest son Thiago following his footsteps after joining Inter Miami’s academy in August, Messi revealed that Thiago is more of a mama’s boy.

The Argentinean added that as his three sons all have very different personalities.

”They have different personalities,” Messi said. ”Thiago, when he comes on the field to play, he doesn’t look at you.”

”Mateo. He comes on, he greets the crowd, applauds. They’re different characters.”

Messi, however, claimed Ciro, his youngest, can’t be defined just yet as the youngster is still growing into himself.

”The youngest is terrible,” he joked. ”He’s only five years old, and he’s not yet defined.”

”Mateo you have to stop, he talks to you and doesn’t stop. Ciro is more reserved. He tells you things but not about himself, he talks about others.”

He added that Thiago is very close to his mom, saying: ”Thiago has trouble talking much, he’s glued to Antonela… Thiago is sensitive.”

Messi then went on to describe his wife as a ‘great mother’, showering praises on her for being dedicated to their three kids.

”She’s a great mother. The truth is, she with them 24/7, I’m away a lot. Sometimes I’m gone a month, month and a half, she’s there everyday.”

Messi and Antonela met for the first time in the 90s while in their hometown, Rosario. At the time, the Argentine was just five years old when he met the love of his life.

Vanguard News