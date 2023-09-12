We’ll revitalize Osun Waterworks, says board chair

Warn against encroaching government land

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – The Osun State Water Corporation Board Chairman, Hon Samuel Oyedotun has assured residents of Osun State that the corporation under his watch we’ll ensure speedy revitalization of waterworks in the state.

Oyedotun stated this on his inspection trip to Eko Ende, Oyan, Alagbede, Ila and Esa-Odo Waterworks alongside the Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Sunday Oroniyi and the General Manager, Osun State Water Corporation,

He maintained that a number of waterworks visited only needed a few things to be fixed for it to start running again at optimum level adding that the corporation will ensure that it is done upto the level of supply and distribution.

“Let me assure residents of Osun State that Osun state water Corporation under my watch will revitalize the waterworks in the state.

“Today alone, we have visited Eko Ende, Oyan, Alagbede, Ila and Esa-Odo and a number of the waterworks we have visited only need a few things to be fixed for it to be functional again.

“Our goal is one and that is to ensure the restoration of all waterworks so that we can restore the water sector in the state and provide water to the people of Osun state.”

Oyedotun also warned residents involved in encroachment and sales of lands belonging to Water Corporation to desist from such acts or be sanctioned.

He stated that government would no longer tolerate people encroaching on its property, stressing that a task force will always be on the lookout to ensure government’s property is not tampered with.

“I also want to warn those infringing on government land to have a rethink before it is too late for them, all land acquired by the agency remains the property of government and there is no room for any form of trespassing”, he said.