We’ll reverse abysmal performance in health sector – FG

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate on Thursday said the Federal government is committed to reversing the abysmal performance in the health sector.

The Minister made this known during the opening ceremony of the 13th Biennial delegates’ meeting and scientific conference of the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria, MDCAN, held in Kano.

Prof. Pate represented by the Chief Medical Director, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH, Dr. Abdulrahman Sheshe, said the health sector is faced with challenges such as poor financing, brain drain, inadequate health facilities, obsolete equipment’s among others which he said is contributory to the abysmal performance of the healthcare indices.

He however solicited for the cooperation of Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria, MDCAN to overcome the challenges in the sector, noting that the government nor the association cannot do it alone.

According to him, “the government could not ignore the fact that there are pressing issues in the health sector such as problems of braindrain, poor funding, inadequate facility and obsolete equipment.

“People, especially women in rural areas are suffering due to lack of good facilities and access roads, causing maternal complications that sometimes lead to death.

“But, this administration is resolved to reverse all these problems and improve the health sector,” Prof. Pate said.

Earlier, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero decried the culture of brain drain among medical practitioners in the country, describing it as useless.

The First class monarch represented by the Dankaden Kano, Dr. Bashir Muhammad criticized the practice saying the persons spends large part of their inccome paying bills.

According to him, “those who engage on greener pastures need to be told what it means. You will spend your income on paying bills. When you are there, you serve Uncle Sam.

“The japa syndrome is useless. It is not all that glitters that is gold,” the Emir stated.

In his remarks, the MDCAN President, Dr. Victor A. Makanjuola lamented that the mass exodus of medical consultants from the country in search for greener pastures is taking a toll on the healthcare service delivery in the country.

“Medical education, just as clinical service delivery is taking a big hit from the exodus of consultants from the country to “greener” pastures. This is in addition to surreptitious turf encroachment often manifesting as curriculum upgrade by allied health professionals.

“The need to have frank discussion and innovate speedily to address these challenges cannot be over emphasized. The Biennial Delegates Meeting and scientific conference holds every two years, aimed at Xraying new developments in the medical profession, review existing practices and showcase innovations by colleagues in the health and medical education industry,” Dr. Makanjuola said.

Speaking while declaring the conference open, the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf represented by Commissioner of Health, Dr. Yusuf Labaran, said the government is committed to improving and providing healthcare service delivery and well being of populace in the state.