We’ll follow protocol in probing Mohbad’s death – Lagos police 

The Lagos State Police Command have said that all protocols will be duly followed in investigating the death of popular Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba known as Mohbad.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson made this known on Saturday via his X page.

Recall that Hundeyin said the remains of Mohbad were exhumed and an autopsy was conducted as the police have been trying to get justice for the late 27-year-old music talent.

Giving an update on the incident, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer assured that, “This is not trial by media.

“The right questions will be asked and answered at the right place, before the right people, but most importantly, at the right time.”

“Our hands will not be forced. Nonetheless, rest assured that every single homicide investigation protocol is being followed, as there is zero tolerance for shoddiness.

“Again, this is not trial by media.”

He concluded by writing #justicforMohbad #justice4Mohbad.