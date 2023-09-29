We’ll ensure Nigerians’ve access to clean water, proper sanitation facilities, others – FG

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Thursday, maintained its resolve to ensure Nigerians have access to clean water, proper sanitation, and sustainable irrigation practices.

This was stated by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, while declaring open a three-day ‘Top Management Retreat’ in Abuja, with the theme ‘Strategic Planning for Achieving Ministerial Mandate’.

Utsev who was represented by the Minister of State, Bello Goronyo, pointed out that the retreat was will create the expected opportunity for experiences to be shared including best practices, and lasting solutions based on innovative and creative knowledge sharing that would boost the water sector and services.

He also expressed optimism that Nigeria and Nigerians can build a future where people will not find it difficult to have access to clean water and sanitation services, and also make the environment sustainable for generations to come.

He said: “I believe that through knowledge exchange, and collaboration, we can develop strategies and action plans that will lead to tangible improvements in the sector across the country.

“I am confident that this retreat will not only equip us to meet the challenges of our expanded mandate, but will also strengthen our resolve to create positive change in the water resources and sanitation sector.

“Therefore, let us work together to ensure that Nigerians have access to clean water, proper sanitation facilities, and sustainable irrigation practices for a healthier and more prosperous future”

Meanwhile, the Minister made it known that there are activities to ensure improved access to potable and clean water and sanitation, dam and irrigation, flood management and climate change.

According to him, the Ministry is addressing the factors in accordance with the eight presidential target areas, and that the epoch-making retreat became imperative in order to achieve them.

He also called on the participants to come up with achievable strategies geared towards positioning Ministry’s policies in with its expanded mandate and shared vision for greater service delivery and impact on Nigerians.

However, he charged the participants to be patriotic by ensuring the Ministry’s Standard Operating Procedures, vision, mission, mandates and functions are put in proper direction with the Tinubu-led administration’s focal areas.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Esther Walson-Jack, pointed out that the retreat has become necessary to restrategise and reposition the Ministry on effective service delivery.

Walson-Jack further stated that Ministry’s role cannot be overemphasized as far as ensuring the sustainable management of the country’s water resources is concerned, which is to provide Nigerians continued access to safe and clean water.

According to her, all Nigerians including the public and private sectors are to join hands in addressing the various challenges associated with water supply, irrigation, sanitation and other related hazards.

The Permanent Secretary also added that participants should focus on solutions and proactive steps that would bring about collaboration, expertise, knowledge transfer and sharing, innovation and creativity in the water sector.

Meanwhile, She made it clear that the vision, mission, mandate and structure of the ministry guided the programmes and actions, which had contributed to overall water resources development and management.

The permanent secretary said the retreat would foster collaboration, knowledge sharing and innovative thinking.

“This retreat has become necessary to restrategise and reposition the ministry to deliver on its expanded mandate following its redesignation.

“We will focus on the federal ministry of water resources and sanitation’s programmes and other key policies and mandate that shapes our work”, she said.