We’ll ensure adequate education funding in Zamfara — Gov Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal, on Wednesday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring adequate provision of funding in Zamfara State’s annual budget for education.

The Governor spoke during the 23rd matriculation ceremony of the Zamfara College of Arts and Science (ZACAS) in Gusau.

The College comprises the School of Science Technology, School of Legal Studies, School of Art and Humanities, School of Mass Communication and Information and School of Preliminary Studies and IJMB.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the ceremony marked the ushering in of newly admitted 2,369 students for the institution’s 2023/2024 academic session.

According to the statement, “Governor Dauda Lawal said that the significant number of students who have graduated from the institution over the years speaks volumes about the College’s effectiveness in fulfilling its obligations.

“The Governor pledged to provide high-quality, inclusive education for all residents of Zamfara State, regardless of social standing, in alignment with the Social Development Goals on education.

“He conveyed his admiration for the remarkable efforts of the College in providing opportunities to the youth, adding that his government will address challenges facing tertiary institutions, including funding, laboratories, affiliation, accreditation and institutional structure upgrades.

“As part of his administration’s commitment to prioritising education, Governor Lawal reassured of his determination to invest massively in upgrading the infrastructure and other learning tools in all tertiary institutions in the state.

“Earlier, the College Provost, Dr. Yakubu Sani, commended Governor Dauda Lawal for being the highest provider of scholarships in the past decade.

“The provost acknowledged that over the past 10 years, the Governor has consistently provided scholarships annually to more than 200 ZACAS students from personal funds.”