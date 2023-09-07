By Godfrey Bivbere & Dickson Omobola

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has said the ministry will liaise with the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, to clear 6,000 over time cargo littering the port since 2011.

The Minister disclosed this in Lagos during his courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, as part of his tour to agencies under his ministry.

Oyetola, who said there are about 6,000 overtime cargo at Apapa and TinCan Ports, added that his administration would ensure that cargos were cleared within a stipulated time frame.

He stated: “On the port community transport, it is something that needs to be pursued. I have gone round to look at the state of the ports, it is discouraging. I am not blaming anybody. My concept of ports development is more of Public Private Partnership, PPP. Government should not own a port 100 per cent.

“Another thing I noticed is the extent to which cargoes are being abandoned. You need to engage with Customs to see how we can decongest our ports. Tin-can and Apapa have about 6,000 cargo that have been abandoned. You can imagine how much space they are occupying. I am going to engage the Customs management to see what can be done. There must be a time frame for clearing of cargo. To have kept cargo in one place since 2011 is unfortunate. I believe a solution can be created.

“I am charging all of us to be more creative. You have to see yourselves as civil servants in business because the blue economy is purely business. The issue of port rehabilitation is critical, I went there and I saw a lot of cracks.”

Executive Secretary, NSC, Emmanuel Jime, in his opening remarks, urged the Minister to ensure that Nigeria becomes a maritime hub in the West Africa sub region.

He said: “You have come with a determination to change the narrative and ensure that when you leave, you will write your name in gold. This is one agency in the industry that would help you on the road to achieving that objective of yours, which is to turn around maritime.

“The objective of everyone here is to make certain that Nigeria becomes a maritime hub in this West Africa sub region. That is our objective and desire.”