We’ll dialogue with AMCON before investigative authorities—Arik shareholders

Arik Air

By Dickson Omobola

LAGOS— SHAREHOLDERS of Arik Air Limited, yesterday, dismissed a statement credited to the Managing Director of Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, Alhaji Ahmed Kuru, on the destruction of Arik by AMCON and its receiver manager(s).

The shareholders, in a statement, however, described Kuru’s comment as a “desperate attempt to misinform Nigerians and distort the facts,” adding that it was open for dialogue with AMCON before investigative authorities to establish the facts.

The shareholders said: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement attributed to Alhaji Kuru, the MD of AMCON. Unfortunately, a senior government official, Alhaji Kuru, entrusted with the vital responsibility in the economic affairs of Nigeria will publicly make false and misleading statements to justify the monumental damage he led against Arik Air.

“This is a private airline that has proudly flown Nigeria’s flag around the world while conducting its business constructively and contributing to the economic growth and development of Nigeria. While we wish to refrain from media assaults and trials of persons as Alhaji Kuru/AMCON has done repeatedly in the past six years, we are beholden with the moral duty to set the records straight, to expose the desperate attempt to misinform Nigerians and distort the facts of the monumental destruction of Arik by AMCON and its receiver Manager(s).

“We wish to state as follows; On the forceful takeover of Arik, we state unequivocally that as of February 9, 2017, when AMCON forced Arik Air into the receivership management of Mr. Oluseye Opasanya, SAN, the airline was not in default of any of its financial lease and operating loan obligations to any bank, including the European Credit Agency (ECA)/HSBC facility.

“Suffice it to state that with the 2010 banking reforms, the CBN directed the conversion of all local bank guarantees of foreign loans from off-balance sheet to on-balance sheet.

“Thus, with this CBN directive, AMCON took over the European Credit Agency, ECA/HSBC finance facility supported by the local guarantee of Union Bank Plc. AMCON renegotiated the facility with Union Bank from single-digit to double-digit interest rates without involving Arik Air management.

“This was done arbitrarily without recourse to the fact that Arik Air had been servicing that facility without default for about three years, a case of shaving a man’s head in his absence.

“It is a disservice to the nation for Alhaji Kuru to attribute Arik forceful Air take-over to the call for intervention by former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo while acting as President. This is a clear affirmation that it was an unnecessary intervention and an act of meddling in the affairs of a private company.

“We find it laughable that Alhaji Kuru would attempt to place the responsibility for AMCON’s misadventure in Arik on the former Vice President.

“We believe the former VP acted on the advice given by Alhaji Kuru.

“Arik Air shareholders request that the AMCON MD should cite to the public the relevant section of the AMCON Act which authorises or legitimises his use of security reports and hearsays of flight delays as the basis for an airline takeover.

“This is a very poor attempt at justifying the takeover of Arik. He has simply admitted he went beyond the authority of his office and took actions that are reprimandable.

“Alhaji Kuru exposed the depth of his ignorance and mischief by claiming Arik owned only seven aircraft. For the avoidance of doubt, we hereby state categorically that Arik had 17 serviceable and operational aircraft and two aircraft parked for minor maintenance when AMCON took over on February 9, 2017.

“Suffice it to state that Arik takeover did not follow the due process of taking inventories of assets, liabilities etc. and proper hand-over.

“Arik Air under AMCON’s receivership as of September 20, 2023, managed by Kamilu Omokide operates only two aircraft. The Arik Hangar in Lagos is now a static display of 14 abandoned new-generation aircraft while the rest have been cut to pieces, sold, and shipped out of the country.

“The spare parts inventory of Arik valued at over $150million has been significantly depleted to less than $15million.

“About 80 percent of domestic routes have been shut down while all west coast, African and intercontinental routes of London, New York, etc. have all been shut down completely after three months of operation by AMCON in 2017.

“ In addition, over 3000 of Arik’s highly trained manpower have lost their jobs. What an achievement for AMCON that claimed it got the best turnaround

“Before the AMCON invasion, Arik Air had no issues with its lessors and financiers, the onus, however, lies with Alhaji Kuru to explain the basis of the CBN’s letter dated March 14, 2017.

“In that letter, the CBN directed all Nigerian bank partners of Arik Air to discontinue the long-standing arrangement for scheduled contracted payments on behalf of Arik to its trade/financial partners.

“The Arik model involved the collection of all tickets’ sales proceeds by our Bankers, who were mandated to ensure the first charge on all sales proceeds was paid to lessors and multilateral lenders. This arrangement guaranteed Arik could not default on its financial obligations.

“Contrary to Alhaji Kuru’s uninformed statements claiming engine swaps on Arik aircraft, the Arik Air fleet comprises new generation aircraft with OEM engines/warranties that do not require any form of engine swaps.

“Again, in a desperate attempt to cover the mismanagement of the airline, he resorted to false information to the public.”