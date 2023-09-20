We’ll continue to resist pressure to allow sodomy – CAN President

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged the nation to persist in resisting the growing pressure to legalize homosexuality.

His remarks were delivered during the grand finale of the 2023 National Bible Quiz Competition in Abuja on Wednesday, which was organized by Voice of Evangelism International (VOEI) in collaboration with CAN.

Amidst the changing societal norms and the growing acceptance of crossdressing, homosexuality, same-sex marriages and cultism, the CAN President emphasized the crucial role of Scriptures in guiding young people to discover their true identities.

“In countries like Nigeria, it is essential that we stand against trends like the push for the legalization of homosexuality. The primary way to resist such movements is by imparting knowledge of the scriptures to our young people.

“Today, there is a concerning rise in youth involvement in various cult activities. It is crucial for individuals to possess this knowledge so that they can make informed decisions when faced with invitations to join such groups.

“Their understanding of their own identity will help them define their relationships and navigate any environment they find themselves in.

“Through the Holy Books, they can discover their true identities and gain a deeper understanding of who they are, where they are going, and where they belong,” Okoh said.

He specifically cautioned against excessive reliance on electronic Scriptures, warning of tampered versions on mobile phones.

According to him, the guidance of God’s word is indispensable in a world filled with fears and confusion.

Ambassador Godknows Igali, who chaired the occasion and serves as the Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State, also made a strong case for deep spirituality and Godliness in the face of global crises.

“There is the reign of endemic hunger and poverty even in our own polity for large percentage of the population in the midst of plenty and the unmitigated impunity of political leadership stare us all in the face,” he noted.

Therefore, Igali highlighted the need for scriptural knowledge in navigating complex times, emphasizing the role of the Church in nurturing traditional forms of worship and continuing the global Christian reawakening.

Dr. Emeka Agwu, President of VOEI, stated that the Bible Quiz Competition was initiated to promote scriptural knowledge and encourage citizens to remain grounded in the Word of God.

He further explained that the competition had previously been conducted at the Bloc level among different Christian denominations, with the winners from each Bloc coming together to compete at the national level.

The organizers of the National Bible Quiz Competition had arranged prizes for the top three winners, with consolation prizes also being awarded to other participants.