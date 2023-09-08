We want to produce critical-minded graduates – Provost FCE

BY Alumona Ukwueze and Faith Edoriawhe

The Provost of the Federal College of Education, FCE, Eha-Amufu, Enugu State, Prof. Pauline Ikwuegbu, Thursday, disclosed that the mission of the Institution is to produce graduates equipped with requisite skills to solve societal problems.

Prof. Ikwuegbu, who spoke during the 29th matriculation ceremony of the College, where 700 students were admitted into degree and Nigeria Certificate in Education, NCE, programmes, enjoined the freshers to engage in deep learning and challenge themselves beyond the boundaries of their chosen field of studies.

While congratulating the matriculants for gaining admission into the College, she enjoined them to cultivate the desire for excellence and integrity, and to cherish and uphold the core values of honesty, discipline and respect for one another.

She equally said that she had upgraded the infrastructure in the College as the 7th substantive Provost owing to the poor facilities she met on ground when she assumed duty.

“As you take the matriculation oath today, you are embracing the values and ethos of FCE, Eha-Amufu, and I encourage you to cherish this moment as a turning point in your lives.

“At Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, our mission is to provide quality education, foster critical thinking, and produce well-rounded graduates who are equipped with the skills and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to society. These guiding principles serve as our compass, driving us towards academic innovation, social responsibility and transformative impact.

“Therefore, poised with this vision, immediately I assumed duty as the 7th substantive Provost of FCE Eha-Amufu, I noticed that the infrastructural state of the College was quite pitiable and I had to swing into action. We therefore embarked on massive construction of new buildings, renovations of dilapidated structures and completion of abandoned structures.

” Today, the story is different, our efforts gave birth to the brand-new Directorate of Degree Complex, the School of General Education Complex, the School of Vocational Education Complex, the audacious Academic Staff Office Complex and numerous other structures springing up in all nooks and crannies of our College.

“We have renovated students hostels to make them more habitable, we have rehabilitated lecture rooms and fixed new seats to aid learning. We have fixed solar powered lights in all nooks and crannies of the College and most notably, the College equally boosts of committed teaching and non-teaching staff who are dedicated to carefully and tenderly nurturing you for the future. Therefore, be assured that we have your interest at heart. Therefore, take advantage of the diverse opportunities available and embrace them wholeheartedly,” she said.

Also the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Prof Charles Igwe, enjoined the matriculants to eschew cultism, examination malpractices and use of narcotics to avoid expulsion from the College.

Prof. Igwe, who was represented by the Dean, Faculty of Education, UNN, Prof. Chinwike Omeje, also enjoined the new students to visit the Dean of Students’ Affairs of the College for directions and guidance.

Recall that FCE, Eha-Amufu is affiliated to UNN.

Some of the matriculants who spoke to newsmen expressed their excitement and pledged to abide by the rules and regulations of the College.