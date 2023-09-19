‘We stand with AU, others’, Biden condemns coups in Niger, Gabon 

By Biodun Busari

United States President Joe Biden, has reiterated his support for constitutional rule and democratic values as he condemned the recent coups in the West African Sahel countries of Niger and Gabon.

Biden urged world leaders to uphold democratic values while commending the positions of the African Union Commission (AUC) and other regional bodies like the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against the military takeovers in Niger and Gabon.

The US President while addressing the world leaders at the 78th United Nations General Assembly, in New York, in the US, said, “We can lean on the throne of democracy to strengthen institutions who don’t allow corruption and reject political violence.”

Recall that military leaders toppled the democratic government in the West African country of Niger and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, while a group of senior military officers followed suit on August 30 and seized power from President Ali Bongo in Gabon.

The two coups were recent among the six that hit the Sahel beginning from Mali in 2020, and were followed by Guniea and Sudan in 2021, Burkina Faso in 2022, and Niger and Gabon in 2023.

Speaking on the recent ones, Biden said, “Of this model where democratically elected governments have been toppled in quick succession of Western and Central Africa, but we are reminded that the work is as important as ever.”

ECOWAS contemplated using military intervention following the failure of its mediation and diplomacy to restore democracy in Niger but was cautioned by some of its members. However, the AU suspended both countries as members.

At the UNGA, Biden asserted that the US and its allies were in support of the decision of AU and other regional bodies upholding democracy, adding it is the best instrument to address challenges confronting the globe.

“We stand with the African Union and other regional bodies to support constitutional rule. We will not retreat from the values that make us strong. We will defend democracy, our best tool to meet challenges we face around the world,” Biden added.