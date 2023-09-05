We spent 5bn on tree planting not 81bn – DG, NAGGW

…as committee bars journalist from covering meeting

By Gift Chapiodekina, ABUJA

The Director General, Great Green Wall, Yusuf Maina Bukar on Tuesday said that the agency has spent the sum of N5,145,735,470.15 on tree planting from 2015 to date adding that the sum of N53,425,423,874.34 was so far released to the NAGGW since inception.

Maina stated this at the resumed hearing of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Utilization of Ecological Funds and other intervention funds into the Great Green Wall Project.

According to him, this was against the sum of N81.2 billion which the lawmakers alleged that the agency spent on planting trees.

The committee on Aug 31 had accused the agency of spending N81. 2 billion to plant 21 million tree in 11 states.

Though journalists were barred from covering the resumed sitting where the Director General, NAGGW, Dr Yusuf Bukar was to clarify some of the allegations

The clerk of the committee, Edem Bassey speaking to journalist said “the first sitting you covered, I wrote a letter to you, and to the best of my knowledge this Committee did not write letter asking for another coverage. So that addresses the issue.

“You know how we work in this place, I am supposed to either communicate to you or the chairman. That has not been done and why it is not done, I was not briefed to do so.

He said the committee has the right to regulate its sitting just as the House does, adding that for now, “we do not need media coverage. If there is need, we can also do.”

“Already, my chairman had told me we do not want the media and you know how this place is, it will look somehow.”

Meanwhile, in the paper presented by Bukar during the closed door , sighted by Journalists, the sum of N53,425,423,874.34 was so far released to the NAGGW since inception.

Bukar dismissed the bogus amount mentioned and reported by the media, adding that the agency has not acted outside its mandate in the implementation of the Great Green Wall Programme.

According to him, “the exact sum of N53,425,423,874.34 was received from inception in 2015 to date as against N81.2 billion widely circulated.

“Not all the N53,425,423,874.34 received were used directly on planting activities.

“The exact figure spent on planting from 2015 to date is N5,145,735,470.15, adding that the approximate sum of N7.2 billion balance in the agency’s account are liabilities

He added that it had already been committed to ongoing contracts that have already been awarded.

“All unutilized funds from capital appropriation are refunded to Federal

Government TSA account at the end of the financial year where applicable.

He said agency has implemented programmes and projects in many areas as follows: a. Planting of diverse seedling species and the associated costs which include transportation and labour.

Recall that the committee last week, commenced an Investigative hearing into billions of naira spent by the agency for over 8years and over N697.17 million spent on renovation of office accommodation, N11.28 billion on capital projects as well as claiming ownership of some projects carried out by lawmakers under constituency project as its project and exclusion of three states in the tree planting exercise.