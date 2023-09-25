‘We need to grow up’, Pochettino on Chelsea’s early struggles

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says his team must “grow up like a team” after their poor start to the Premier League season.

The Blues suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday to go three games without a win or a goal scored.

The result ensured they register their worst start to a campaign since 1978.

“We need to grow up like a team, not only in an individual way,” Pochettino said.

“In this type of game, we are competing and want to win and football is about winning. But also players, when they are young, need to learn, and experience and make mistakes.

“That’s why we feel disappointed as there are too many situations like this.”

Pochettino said Chelsea’s owners, who have spent around £1 billion ($1.22 bn) on new players since acquiring the club last year, are “disappointed” with the results but added that “they need to support the plan.”

Chelsea host Brighton in the League Cup on Wednesday, after which they travel to face West London neighbours Fulham on October 2.

Vanguard News