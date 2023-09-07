We need prayers  to end insecurity – Badaru, Defence Minister

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, on Thursday said that following his appointment and that of the minister of state, Mohammed Matawale, they are determined to succeed in tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

He however called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the current administration, particularly those at the helms of nation’s security sector to end the security challenges in the country.

Speaking when he received a delegation from Jigawa state led by the state Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, Badaru who is the immediate past governor noted that with the complexities of insecurity and other aspects of national development, “one could only but ask for prayers to succeed.”

He pointed out that though the task before them was enormous, they were determined to surmount the challenges even as he apoealed to Nigerians to support them in all ramifications including their prayers in order to entrench peace and stability in the country.

Earlier, the Jigawa State governor, Namadi, who led traditional rulers, religious leaders, the business community and public office holders from the state, said that the visit was to congratulate the minister and assure him of their support at all times.

He said, “It is not only to say congratulations, but also to pray for you. We know how you succeeded as the governor of our state, we also pray for you to achieve same or even more in this new task as the Minister of Defence.”

Namadi reminded the minister that Nigerians have high expectations that he would priotise and deal with insecurity in the country, saying “once you can do this, it covers every aspect of the nation”.

He added, “We are lucky that we are peaceful in Jigawa, but that does not mean that we don’t need your assistance, we also need your assistance as you help other states.”