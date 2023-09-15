We need effective planning to develop Nigeria —FG

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi

By Shina Abubakar

THE Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, yesterday, explained that for meaningful and inclusive development to take place in Nigeria, stakeholders must ensure effective and collaborative national planning policy.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a three-day Joint Planning Board, JDP and National Council on Development Planning, NCDP, held at the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding in Osogbo, Bagudu sought more collaboration between the federal and sub-national governments towards making life better for the people.

The Minister said: “The National Planning Act recognizes that our constitution has created this platform for planning and cooperation between Federal and Sub National.

“Indeed we are not alone, many countries of the world have done this, those who have done well and achieved development somehow had been able to manage and cooperate, where the sub-nationals were able to agree to share and support each other to interrogate polices. Nigeria is not different because we have achieved greater things.

“The National Economy Planning is a tool for using our federalism for more important input so that deliberation and resolution can continuously be taken to state levels and in ensuring that decisions taken are effected.

“We seek more collaboration with states because they are equal partners in our polity and ensure that we do more together.”

In his remarks, Governor Ademola Adeleke said hosting the meeting has provided a good platform to further strengthen the state’s partnership with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning which the government would leverage to engage with development partners for more benefits.

Adeleke said: “As we navigate through the evolving economic landscape, we must come together to chart a course that ensures not only growth but sustainability and inclusivity for all Nigerians.”