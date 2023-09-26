We must thank Babangida for creating A-Ibom —Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno

…Discloses plan to form think-tank for ex-govs, deputies, speakers

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has said the people of the state remain thankful to former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd) for taking the bold step to create the state on September 23, 1987.

Eno also expressed gratitude to the past military and civilian governors of the state for their respective contributions to the development and unity of the state.

He spoke on Sunday during the special inter-denominational thanksgiving service to round off the state’s 36th-anniversary celebration held at The Apostolic Church, Obio Imo Street, Uyo.

He commended the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and his colleagues in the National Assembly as well as other past governors of the state for gracing the thanksgiving service, stressing that Akpabio’s presence speaks volume to all Akwa Ibomites.

He reassured past governors of the state, especially Senator Akpabio and his political godfather, Mr Udom Emmanuel, saying their development strides dotted the landscape of the state, which he will consolidate on their achievements to take the state to a higher level.

He announced his plans to form a think-tank comprising former governors, deputies governors and speakers of the state as well as setting up a Christian Leadership Advisory Council to give the religious leaders a stake in charting a way forward for the growth of the state.

Speaking earlier, Akpabio expressed delight in partaking in the state’s function and thanked Governor Eno for extending the invitation to him.

Akpabio, who also paid glowing tributes to the past leaders of the state urged the church community to continue to uphold the state government in prayers.

Similarly, state Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Bishop Christian Nyong, congratulated the state on her 36th anniversary and commended past and current leaders and the people for their contributions towards transforming the state.